October 30, 2023
Illinois Tool Works Stock, Good Buy at Current Levels (NYSE:ITW)


phive2015

investment thesis

Illinois Tools Work (NYSE:ITW)’s revenue growth should benefit from strength in end markets such as Automotive OEM and Food & Equipment, the Chinese economy gaining momentum again, new product innovation and market share gains, which should ultimately offset weakness. Should be more than compensated for. Markets such as semiconductor and welding. After 2023, the company’s revenues are expected to benefit as semiconductor end-market bottoms and inventory destocking for its customers will end by mid-2024.

ITW’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

ITW’s Historical Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

ITW’s Segment Wise Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

ITW Price Cost Impact (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

