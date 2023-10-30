Illinois Tool Works Stock, Good Buy at Current Levels (NYSE:ITW)

phive2015

investment thesis

Illinois Tools Work (NYSE:ITW)’s revenue growth should benefit from strength in end markets such as Automotive OEM and Food & Equipment, the Chinese economy gaining momentum again, new product innovation and market share gains, which should ultimately offset weakness. Should be more than compensated for. Markets such as semiconductor and welding. After 2023, the company’s revenues are expected to benefit as semiconductor end-market bottoms and inventory destocking for its customers will end by mid-2024.

In terms of margins, the impact of recent price increases and cost reduction initiatives should continue to benefit margins in the near term. In the long run, volume leverage and gains from venture initiatives will help margins. Valuations are also below historical levels. Given the good growth prospects and reasonable valuations, I believe ITW stock is a good buy at current levels.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I covered ITW earlier in September. The share price has since declined by mid-single digits as concerns over a strike by the United Auto Workers (“UAW”) at Big Three automakers Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) have grown. Have gone. The company also reported incremental softness in test measurement and electronics and welding segment orders when it reported its Q3 results last week.

In the third quarter of 2023, ITW reported a 0.5% increase in revenues to $4.031 billion, which was attributed to a 0.2% increase in organic sales and the favorable impact of FX translation of 1.5 percentage points due to the divestiture. This was partially offset by an adverse impact of 1.2 percentage points. action. However, one should keep in mind that there were one less shipping day in Q3 this year compared to Q3 last year. On a like-day basis, organic growth increased 2% Y/Y.

Organic revenue was largely flat Y/Y, as organic growth of 3.8% Y/Y in Automotive OEM, 6.3% Y/Y in Food Equipment and 3.4% Y/Y in Polymer & Fluids segments offset declines Was. Organic sales grew by 3.9% y/y in Test & Measurement and Electronics, 2.4% y/y in Welding, 2.1% y/y in Construction Products and 5.6% y/y in Special Products. Additionally, product line simplification activities reduced organic revenue by 40 basis points in the third quarter.

ITW’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I am optimistic about the company’s medium to long-term growth prospects. Near-term prospects have also improved in the past few days as the UAW and two automakers agreed to tentative deals. The company guided for an impact of 12 cents on its Q4 EPS, assuming automakers’ production levels will remain the same as it was seeing at the time of its earnings call. However, given the recent agreements between the UAW and Ford and the UAW and STLA, the actual impact may be smaller and the results better by ending the strikes.

Although there has been some weakness in the welding and semiconductor markets, I am not too worried about it. For semiconductors, industry experts were expecting demand to pick up again in the second half of this year. However, it seems that this recovery has been postponed to next year. So, although this is a near-term headwind, it should eventually fade away next year, which, combined with easy comparisons due to the significant decline this year, bodes well for growth in the medium term. Similarly, while the welding segment is witnessing the impact of a cyclical slowdown due to the tough macroeconomic environment in the near term, the long-term prospects remain intact.

Furthermore, the weakness in this market should be offset by strong demand in other markets such as automotive OEMs, which continue to benefit as automotive production continues to ramp up after the supply chain disruptions of the past few years, and food and appliance businesses which The company is also benefiting from the reopening as well as the launch of new innovative products. Additionally, the reopening of the Chinese economy and improving production rates are also helping ITW.

The company is performing well and is also doing a good job in terms of gaining market share. For example, last quarter, the company saw 7% y/y growth in its residential renovation business in the construction segment, while the end market was essentially flat. According to management, much of this outperformance stems from volume and market share growth through big box retailers. Similarly, the company’s automotive aftermarket business grew 10% compared to end-market growth due to new product launches.

Overall management has guided for 2% to 3% annual growth in revenues this year, as automotive OEMs, and strength in end markets like food and appliances, China is gaining momentum again, and market share gains finally ease. is expected to more than compensate. Markets such as semiconductor and welding. Although management has not yet guided for FY24 revenue growth, I believe ITW growth could accelerate next year as some of the slower end markets like semiconductors are at lower levels and easier Y/Y comparisons. can see. Further inventory destocking has been a major hurdle for the company in recent quarters and according to the management, it has impacted the company’s topline by between 1% to 1.5%. Management estimates the stock removal will be completed by the middle of next year and this headwind could add 1% to 1.5% to next year’s growth. Therefore, I am optimistic about the company’s medium to long-term growth prospects.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

While the company’s revenue growth was modest last quarter, its margin performance was impressive and the company recorded a 200 bps y/y improvement in operating margin to 26.5%, driven by a favorable price/cost impact of 210 bps and cost to 140%. BPS was inspired by the contribution. Reduction and productivity improvement work under enterprise initiative. This more than offsets the headwinds associated with higher employee-related expenses.

ITW’s Historical Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Segment wise, the company saw operating margin expansion of 140 bps y/y in automotive OEM, 100 bps y/y in food equipment, 10 bps y/y in welding, 280 bps y/y in polymers & fluids, 420 bps y/y . 10 bps y/y in construction products and specialty products, which effectively offset 140 bps y/y decline in operating margins in test & measurement and electronics segments, and resulted in y/y growth in the company’s overall operating margin. happened.

ITW’s Segment Wise Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, recent price increases as well as cost reduction initiatives will continue to support the company’s margins.

ITW Price Cost Impact (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Management has a long-term goal of reaching an operating margin of 30% by 2030, which indicates further progress as they continue to work on enterprise initiatives focused on cost reduction and productivity improvements. Furthermore, the company’s margins typically range between 35% to 40%. Therefore, once the near-term macro headwinds ease and growth picks up from next year, the benefits of volume leverage should start flowing through the margin line as well. Therefore, I am bullish on the company’s margin growth prospects.

Evaluation and Conclusion

ITW is currently trading at 22.90x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $9.75 and 21.75x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $10.26, which is at a discount to the company’s 5-year average Forward P/E of 24.72x. Additionally, the company has a good forward dividend yield of 2.51% and a good track record of raising dividends regularly.

The company has good growth prospects benefiting from strength in most of its end markets, reduction in inventory destocking headwinds through mid-2024, regained momentum in China, product innovation and growing market share. The carryover effect of recent price increases and cost reduction initiatives should also see margin gains in the near term. In the long run, gains from the company’s venture initiatives along with volume leverage should aid margin growth. These promising growth prospects, along with an attractive dividend yield and reasonable valuation, make ITW stock a worth buying.

