Illinois tax relief announced after terrorist attacks in Israel

Israel State, after the October 7 terrorist attacks in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Various tax deadline extensions for filing and paying Illinois state taxes. This relief gives eligible taxpayers (individuals and businesses affected by the conflict in the Middle East) until October 7, 2024 to satisfy certain state tax obligations. Many federal tax deadlines have also been extended to the same date.

The attacks in Israel have caused more than 1,300 deaths, including at least 31 Americans, according to Comment Delivered by President Biden in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Additionally, government officials have reported that more than 100 people, including Americans, are being held hostage by Hamas.

Illinois residents are also among those affected. On Monday, Governor Pritzker released a statement condemning hate crimes after a six-year-old boy was brutally murdered in an apparent anti-Muslim attack in Plainfield, Illinois. On Friday, two American hostages (who live in Illinois) were released from Gaza. In another statement, Pritzker expressed the need to “advocate and pray” for the safe return of the remaining hostages and support the victims of the attacks.

various Illinois State tax filing and payment deadlines that were originally due between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2024 have been extended. As a result, eligible taxpayers now have until October 7, 2024 to complete the following types of state tax return and payment obligations originally due during this time period.

Illinois tax deadline extension: who is eligible

According to Illinois Department of Revenue The following taxpayers are eligible for relief:

Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (Covered Territory), or a business entity or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the Covered Territory.

Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust that keeps books or records in the area covered.

Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust whose tax preparer is located in the covered area.

The conflict resulted in someone being killed, injured, or taken hostage.

Any person who is affiliated with a recognized government or charitable organization and who is providing assistance in a covered area (for example, a relief worker).

Eligible taxpayers can request relief by contacting the Illinois Department of Revenue by email at [email protected] or by mail.

Taxpayers requesting relief through regular mail should write “Israeli-Palestinian conflict 2023” at the top of their return and include an explanation of why they qualify for relief. All requests must also include the following information:

Full Name

Last four digits of account number or Social Security number

Postal address

An estimated date when they feel confident they can file or pay their taxes

federal tax relief

Taxpayers who qualify for Illinois state tax relief also qualify for Federal tax deadline extension On October 7, 2024. Federal tax relief includes (but may not be limited to) the following tax filing and payment deadlines:

Taxpayers with the original tax filing extension of October 16, 2023, now have until October 7, 2024 to file a 2022 federal tax return. (Tax owed for 2022 returns was due on April 18, so the tax relief does not extend to these payments.)

Individual and business tax returns and payments originally due March 15 and April 15, 2024, are now due October 7, 2024.

quarterly Estimated Income Tax Payment Originally due on January 16, April 15, June 17 and September 16, 2024, are now due on October 7, 2024.

Originally due on January 16, April 15, June 17 and September 16, 2024, are now due on October 7, 2024. Taxpayers now have until October 7, 2024, to contribute to retirement accounts.

ir Will automatically provide tax relief. However, some taxpayers may still receive a late federal filing or payment notice. This can happen if the IRS doesn’t have up-to-date information (for example, if you recently moved). If this happens, you should contact the number given on the notice for relief.

For more information see: Tax relief after terrorist attacks in the State of Israel

