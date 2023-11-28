November 28, 2023
Illinois man wins $25K a year for life from lottery ticket after clerk's lucky mistake


Thanks to a gas station clerk’s apparently honest mistake, a 60-year-old Illinois man is nearly $400,000 richer.

Michigan Lottery officials said Michael Sopgestl won $25,000 a year for life when the Lucky for Life lottery ticket he purchased matched the five white balls drawn on Sept. 17: 11-15-17-24-48 .

According to a press release, Soppestl traveled from his hometown to The Great Lakes State and purchased the winning ticket at a Golo gas station in New Buffalo, a city near Lake Michigan about 70 miles from Chicago.

Every few weeks he travels to Michigan to “eat at his favorite restaurant,” Soppestel said.

“When I’m here I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws,” Sopgestl said during a recent visit to Michigan Lottery headquarters.

The lucky winner said he asked the retailer for tickets for 10 draws, but the clerk “mistakenly printed” a ticket with 10 lines for one draw.

“I told him I still wanted it,” Sopgestal recalled. “I checked my ticket one morning and saw I had won $25,000 a year for life. I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money… It was an amazing feeling!”

According to the release, the lucky lotto winner opted to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment of $390,000 instead of payments of $25,000 per year for the rest of his life.

Sopegestal said he plans to use the money to travel and put the rest into savings.

When is the next drawing for Lucky for Life?

According to the state lottery website, Lucky for Life players can win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash.

Each ticket costs $2, and to win the game’s top prize – $1,000 per day for life – players must match all five winning numbers plus a “Lucky Ball” number. Those who match all five winning numbers, but not the “Lucky Ball”, win $25,000 per year for life.

The state’s next Lucky for Life drawing is Monday night.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her at X @nataliealund.

