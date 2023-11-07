Illinois EPA is accepting applications for $4,000 EV rebates, but money for the program is likely to run out quickly

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency began accepting applications last week for its latest round of electric vehicle rebate program. The agency urges people to submit their materials early, as “substantial interest” and less funding for the popular program means it will likely send out fewer checks.

This rebate cycle, which began Wednesday and runs through Jan. 31, is open to Illinois residents who purchase a new or used EV from a licensed dealer within the state. Among other requirements, applicants must apply within 90 days of purchasing the vehicle. There is a $4,000 exemption for vehicles and $1,500 for motorcycles.

However, this year’s state budget includes only $12 million for rebates, about 40% less than the amount allocated for the previous round. And the money, which would provide about 3,000 rebates, is on track to run out before the end of January.

Illinois EPA spokeswoman Kim Biggs said the agency will review applications in postmark order, with priority given to low-income buyers. They said they would review non-low-income applications until the end of the funding cycle, but would not act on them.

“The Illinois EV Rebate Program has received an overwhelming response as a result of the growing interest and adoption of electric vehicles in Illinois,” state EPA Director John Kim said in a news release.

There were about 6,300 new EVs on the road from August 15 to October 15, according to data from the Illinois Secretary of State. Vehicles purchased on or after August 3 may be eligible for this rebate cycle as it completes the 90-year period. Day buying window timeline.

Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health programs at the Respiratory Health Association, called the system a “glorified lottery,” saying states should be more upfront about their chances of getting an exemption due to budget cuts.

“It would be helpful for people to know that hey, the money could be gone in a month, so if I’m going to buy I need to do it now, or if I’m not thinking about buying a car for three months From now on I have to assume that the EV rebate from the state won’t be there for me,” he said. “There really needs to be some clarity to this and some clear ways to make sure that consumers know that’s what’s up.”

Some EV owners, especially those with moderate incomes, rely on rebates, Urbaszewski said. He said he worries that outrage over the program could discourage people from buying electric vehicles, saying it is important for improving air quality and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s a little frustrating when you’re trying to make an expensive purchase and you’re not sure if you’ll get the $4,000 rebate from the state,” he said. “This is especially worrying if you are the one trying to do this.”

The waiver program launched in July 2022, with EPA issuing more than 4,800 waivers totaling $19.4 million. Biggs said more than 1,300 eligible applications did not get the waiver because funding ran out despite the huge budget. He said the EPA will post an announcement on its website and notify anyone who has already applied if the money runs out this year.

The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which was signed by Governor JB Pritzker in the fall of 2021.

“The livelihoods of our neighborhoods depend on access to affordable, clean energy technology – and Illinoisans now have a chance to help us tackle the climate crisis and reach our ambitious goal of putting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030,” Pritzker said. have a chance.”

Arthur Burton, president of the Chicago Metro Electric Vehicle Association, said that while the program’s budget shortfall is not ideal, the aspect he likes about Illinois’ program is that it includes rebates for used vehicles. Burton said he recently ordered a Rivian SUV.

In addition to rebates, Burton believes more infrastructure, especially charging stations, will drive others to buy EVs.

“The demand is increasing rapidly, especially in our cities,” he said.

According to the EPA, other eligibility requirements for exemptions include:

Exemption applications must be postmarked within the exemption cycle beginning November 1.

Purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle cannot be the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program.

Only individuals can obtain rebates, and an individual can obtain only one EV rebate under this program.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The buyer must maintain ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 continuous months immediately following the date of vehicle purchase.

Documentation requirements include copies of purchase invoices, proof of payment, vehicle registration and IRS W-9 or W-8 records.

