An Amazon employee has taken to TikTok to express his frustration towards customers ordering bulky items, specifically calling out those who buy water and dog food.

The video posted by TikTok user @thatamazonguyy has quickly gone viral with over 754,000 views and sparking debate in the comments.

In the video, the Amazon employee, who reportedly works as a trainer within the company, explained the difficulty of a recent shift. Opting to volunteer for an extra shift, she was assigned the role of a picker which involves handling heavy items and packages.

He said in the video, “Since I’m a trainer, most of you should know that trainers don’t really do much except sit on our ass all day, I already knew it was a tough It will be a day.”

He added, “Tell me every other item I chose was either Fiji water or dog food? Are you telling me you don’t have water, you go to Amazon, and you wait two to three business days to get your water, brother? What are you drinking in the meantime? Take your lazy man to the shop and buy water there like normal people.”

The TikToker then emphasized the difficulty of the task and called on viewers to “imagine a 50-year-old woman” working in her place, before issuing a warning: “Next time I’m lifting something and I need some water. appears, I’m going to replace your Fiji water with Aquafina. If you’re buying dog food, I would replace half of the dog food with cat food.

In the comments section, the video received mixed reactions. Some viewers expressed sympathy for the TikToker’s approach, while others defended customers who rely on online shopping.

@thatamazonguyy It’s always Fiji water. #amazon #work #warehouse #finished ♬ Original Sound – Amazon King

One commenter, claiming to be an Amazon driver, shared the sentiment, saying, “Cat litter and water are things I don’t like getting delivered, especially if it’s going to an apartment.”

Some commenters emphasized the challenges faced by older individuals, with one saying, “But there are also older people who can’t go to the shops and lift those heavy items so they order it…just saying I am staying.”

“My grandmother is 81, if she needs to order it then so be it!” A second echoed.

Another commenter declared, “Just because of this video I’m now ordering my water through Amazon.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatamazonguyy via TikTok direct message for comment.

*First published: December 25, 2023, 6:00am CST

Vladimir Supika

Vladimir Supica is a freelance writer for the Serbia-based Daily Dot. She enjoys traveling to Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with her dog Max.

Source: www.dailydot.com