'I'll have Greggs Benedict': Baker brings fine dining to Fenwick's Bistro in Newcastle

Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

“It’s Geordie but a little posh,” whispered Vicky Steele as she prepared to peruse the menu of Newcastle’s newest bistro. “We exist, there are not many of us. Actually, I’m not even a posh Geordie, but she is,” she said, pointing to her sister.

Steele is the inaugural customer of Greggs’ Bistro – a pop-up Paris-inspired fine dining experience in the city’s historic Fenwick Department Store.

Customers will be able to order steak bake only for one month. But it will come with truffled dauphinoise potatoes and green beans dressed with almonds. They may also have Yum Yum. Here it will also be accompanied by caramel sauce and macadamia brittle.

Steele’s brother-in-law Johnny Heath didn’t even need to look at the menu. “Honestly, I know what I’m getting,” Heath said. “Just the name…Gregs Benedict. This is talent.”

The Greggs at Fenwick experience is inspired by the fine dining of Paris. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Greggs Benedict is indeed, the Guardian can confirm, a great breakfast dish. It features rectangles of smoked ham, perfectly cooked cocklebean eggs – laid by rare Arlington white hens – and a rich hollandaise sauce. It sits on the Greggs Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt.

Heath said that as soon as he heard the idea, he knew he wanted to come. “It’s a really good idea. Both Greggs and Fenwicks are synonymous with the North-East.

The roots of the collaboration date back to 2018, when Greggs, never afraid of a promotion, reflected its logo on Fenwick’s famous Christmas window. It attracted a lot of unexpected publicity.

“We thought it was ridiculous,” said Fenwick’s store director Kieran McBride. “Since then we’ve always talked about how we should do something together.”

Greg’s Benedict, which sits on a melting pot of sausage, bean and cheese. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Greggs has a history spanning over 80 years, with the first store opening in Gosforth, Newcastle in 1951. Today branches of Greggs seem as if they are everywhere and in October it overtook Subway to become the UK’s largest fast food chain.

Fenwick’s was established in 1882 and the department store is still considered by many to be the beating heart of Newcastle city centre.

McBride said Greggs and Fenwick were two powerhouses in the northeast so it made sense to join up. “It seemed like a perfect opportunity to do something fun, different and vibrant. It is the culmination of months of thinking and conversations. Originally there was no agenda, it’s just a mix of ideas.

“It’s fun. It’s about surprise and delight. Everybody’s smiling, everybody’s laughing.”

The detail in the pop-up is impressive, from the Fenwick green banquettes to the Greggs blue cushions, to the Toile de Joie wallpaper featuring the Angel of the North, the Tyne Bridge and images of pigeons eyeing a Greggs sausage roll.

The bistro is fully booked for the weekend. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

It is undeniably a luxurious experience as the dishes are served under silver cloches with string quartet music in the background. These are also Newcastle prices, not Paris, with a Greggs Benedict costing a reasonable £8.50.

Fenwick’s head chef, Mark Reed, took the challenge of creating a Greggs-themed fine dining menu very seriously. “I like Greggs… so that helps in the beginning,” he said. “It’s about finding a balance. How can we upgrade the products? How can we make this an experience?”

The prepared menu has undergone a number of modifications and includes the Greggs Sausage Roll with Piccalilli Dressing, Pickled Carrots and Cauliflower and Cucumber Side Dish.

Order the Steak Bake and it will come with truffled Dauphinoise potatoes and green beans garnished with almonds. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Inspired by the Eton Mess, Greggs Caramel Shortbread Mess – with meringue and Chantilly cream – is made from shortbread offcuts. “It’s a nice story of sustainability,” Reed said. “To be honest, the desserts were probably the biggest challenge because I’m not a pastry chef. It was nice to do something unusual and challenging.”

The weather was dangerous in Newcastle on Friday but the bistro was very busy by the morning and is fully booked for the weekend.

Sisters Jackie and Lesley were Christmas shopping in Newcastle when they came upon a surprise visit and were overjoyed. “It was absolutely delicious, I’m so impressed,” Jackie said. “You can see it’s Fenwicks but you can also see it’s Greggs. It’s a little bit of both.”

“It’s posh Greggs isn’t it,” Leslie said. “Eating Greggs with a knife and fork… I mean, you don’t normally do that, right?”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com