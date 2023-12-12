I’ll drip-feed £300 per month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for an income of £13,179

Image Source: Getty Images

My favorite way to earn extra income is by investing in dividend stocks. And the first place I look to do this is within my Stocks and Shares ISA.

This is because there is no dividend tax applied in this tax wrapper, making it an efficient place to start.

The beauty of dividends is that they allow investors to earn a share of the company’s profits. Building a successful business isn’t easy, but owning shares allows me to participate without putting in much effort.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Simplifying Dividend Investing

With thousands of potential stocks to choose from, the options can seem endless. But there are ways to simplify this process.

For example, I might have a dividend fund that replicates the performance of dozens of stocks.

For example, iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (LSE:IUKD) currently has a dividend yield of 5.7% and has a number of large FTSE 100 stocks such as HSBC, rio tinto And legal and general,

Could be a more global option Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF (LSE:VHYL). It has a yield of 3.7%, but includes some global giants that are fast growing like exxon mobil, JPMorgan Chase And broadcom,

food for thought

It is important to consider total returns as well. Apart from dividends, this also includes share price gains. Companies that can grow their earnings can generate higher share prices. And many of them also choose to continuously increase dividend payments.

Over the long term, increasing dividend payments can have a significant impact, so it’s not something to ignore.

Overall, including dividends and share price returns, the long-term average stock market return has been about 8%.

Keep in mind that this is not a guaranteed return. And while some years have seen double-digit profits, other years have seen losses.

But since the history of the stock market goes back several decades, I think this is a fair assumption.

Planning my ISA

I’m aiming for a five-figure annual second income in my Stocks and Shares ISA to supplement my pension. I know it won’t come out immediately. Time is the magic ingredient in this recipe, especially if I’m planning on investing £300 a month into it.

One of the main reasons for putting aside an amount every month to buy shares is to promote discipline. If it’s a routine thing I’m more likely to remember to do it. And if I have a plan for the long term, I find I’m more likely to stick to it.

By investing diligently every month for 20 years, I have estimated that I could potentially build a pot of around £165,000. And assuming an 8% annual return, this should be more than enough to generate £13,179 of second income.

To target 8% annual returns, I would buy both the funds mentioned above. But besides that, I’ll also buy some great dividend stocks that I like. There is some more homework involved and for this I will look at sources which include The Motley Fool,

