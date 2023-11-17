Ilembe Chamber Gala Dinner lauds the success of the Entrepreneur Program. North Coast Courier

The annual iLembe Chamber of Commerce Gala Dinner celebrates business owners and entrepreneurs who are charting a bold future for South Africa.

Speaking to a packed audience at Capitol Zimbali last Thursday, chamber president Andy Horton said the success of the entrepreneur program is testament to that.

Elsbeth Terblanche, Karen Landman, and Cheryl Peters.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has sought assistance from the chamber to launch similar entrepreneur programs in George this year and Bloemfontein next year.

Horton said it was a huge nod to the success of the programme, of which ACSA was a key partner.

Virona and Avi Maharaj with Shemarika and Ravesh Bhugwantdin.

“Can you imagine if there was a similar program in each of the 268 municipalities across the country? What amazing gems can we find in those other communities,” Horton said.

Despite the challenges, including the prolonged closure of the M4 bridge due to flood damage in April last year, Horton remained optimistic about the business’s ability to thrive under pressure.

Hanty Plomp, Kobus Olofse and Chad Reed.

However, the government needs to increase its support for the business sector, he said.

“Despite the Herculean efforts of our CEO Kobus Olofse regarding the reopening of the damaged bridge on the M4, this is expected to happen following the floods and is expected to miss the target date of 19 December this year. Compare this with the bridge damaged in the recent floods near Montague in the Cape, which was repaired within three weeks. “It is certainly a matter for consideration given the upcoming provincial and national elections in 2024.”

Nothile Mthethwa and Lethu Mazibuko from Siza Water.

Horton shared insights from Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Center for Development and Enterprise, who said there were three immediate priorities for the South African government – ​​improving security and the rule of law, addressing the energy and logistics crisis and stabilizing public finances. to do.

Horton emphasized the transformative impact these priorities will have on the country.

to follow North Coast Courier On Facebook, TwitterInstagram and YouTube for breaking news

WhatsApp Broadcast Service:

Source: www.citizen.co.za