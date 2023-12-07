Ike's revenge? Ousted Marvel mogul in danger as Disney proxy battle intensifies

The last time Nelson Peltz and his firm Trian Partners waged a proxy fight against Disney was less than a year ago, they laid out their concerns in a PowerPoint presentation. Disney needs to cut costs, Trian said. It needed to bring back its dividend and get its free cash flow back on track. Disney was “over-earning” its theme parks, ripping off guests and not investing enough.

Bob Iger’s return as CEO in November 2022 and the subsequent stock surge ultimately led Peltz to step down. “This was a huge win for all shareholders. Disney’s management now plans to do everything we wanted them to do,” Peltz told CNBC in February, announcing he was dropping his proxy fight.

In fact, Disney addressed basically all of Peltz’s concerns. The company has cut costs by $7.5 billion and laid off thousands of employees. It is bringing back its dividend, and says free cash flow will reach pre-COVID levels this financial year. The company announced a $60 billion investment in its theme park business, suggesting it wants to grow it not by charging more, but by adding more.

And yet, months later, Peltz is back. And whereas last time he was only looking for one board seat, now he’s looking for at least three, and possibly more, sources reveal hollywood reporter,

The question on the minds of Iger and other Disney executives — not to mention Wall Street — is what the Trian case will hold. What exactly Trian, whose stake in Disney is worth about $3 billion, wants to argue (beyond 81-year-old Peltz’s activist track record) is unclear. Yes, Disney’s stock price continues to decline, though it’s hardly alone among media companies this year.

“I’m sure the board will listen to him to see what his plans are, what his ideas are,” Iger said at the DealBook summit on Nov. 29. He said he made this “very clear” to Disney’s board. “We obviously have to compete with them in some form or another, but don’t force me to take my eye off the ball and lose focus in terms of managing the company.”

Trian said in a statement that it was given the opportunity to meet with the board, but was not actively offered a seat, forcing it to take its case to shareholders. One of those Disney shareholders, investment firm Ancora Holdings Group, endorsed Trian on December 5, saying Peltz would “make a tremendous contribution to Disney’s board.”

Iger said the company has high standards for its board members, who will number 12 at the next annual meeting, and takes the process of adding board members seriously, and not just assign them to any questioner. . Disney, for its part, named Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch to its board in November. Both will be present for election at the next annual meeting of the company.

Disney has long been willing to deal with activists. In fact, it’s now working with another one: ValueAct. While the San Francisco-based investment firm has a reputation for being proactive, sources say its stake is driven by what it sees as the intrinsic value of Disney’s theme parks rather than a desire to shake things up. This is not expected to demand a board seat.

And the company settled on Dan Loeb’s Third Point in 2020 and 2022. Both times, sources said, Loeb created “detailed” strategic plans, something Trian has not done so far. In 2022, Disney added former Meta executive Caroline Everson to its board at the insistence of Third Point.

Another activist investor and Disney shareholder, Blackwells Capital, believes that defending against Peltz’s proxy fight would cost Disney shareholders “in excess of $50 million and would only be value-destroying for Disney’s leadership and board.” Will act as fog.”

“Mindless, drum-beating activism is not the right strategy for shareholders,” says Jason Aintaby, chief investment officer at Blackwells. “Disney’s board is acting in the best interests of all shareholders and should be given time to focus on enhancing value at one of America’s most iconic companies without this absurd showdown.

But Peltz’s effort has its share of supporters. Influential hedge fund manager and Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman was seen listening intently to Iger, Elon Musk and other interviewees at the DealBook summit. Iger’s comments about Disney removing its ads from Musk’s [caving] To public pressure regarding X investing heavily in TikTok.

Ackman wrote on Kids are teaching other teens to be anorexic and worse. I’m sure Nelson Peltz can fix this when he joins the Disney board.

Looming over all this is Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter. Perlmutter, Peltz’s friend and neighbor in Palm Beach, was “terminated” by Disney this year as chairman of Marvel, according to the company. Perlmutter has pledged his shares in Disney to Peltz, and they include Trian’s roughly 80 percent stake, giving him more financial skin in the game than Peltz. On November 30, Disney cited Perlmutter’s “personal agenda” against Iger, noting that his interests “may differ from those of all other shareholders.”

While a source close to Perlmutter previously told heart While the former Marvel chief was “not involved” in Peltz’s new effort other than pledging his shares, an SEC filing from Trian confirms that Perlmutter is a “participant in the proxy solicitation.” In Trian’s final proxy fight, it only hinted at Perlmutter’s role (referring to him as a “third party” that both Disney and Peltz knew about). Disney made some adjustments to its bylaws in November that, while largely technical, along with increased disclosure requirements, may shed light on how involved Perlmutter is in Peltz’s board play.

During his 14-year tenure at Disney, Perlmutter’s influence diminished as the years went by, and by the time he was let go, his oversight was largely limited to consumer products. The reclusive mogul, who is rarely photographed, was photographed with Donald Trump at the former president’s Florida retreat in 2016. In his 2019 memoir, Iger wrote that Perlmutter was opposed to Marvel projects. black Panther And captain marvel (He reportedly didn’t think a black or female superhero movie would sell toys), and later said that Perlmutter wanted to fire Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, prompting Iger to intervene and force Marvel Studios to take over the role of the larger theatrical umbrella. Forced to move down.

It’s this interference that has some people worried, while leading Marvel, should Tryon’s efforts succeed. One source warned Perlmutter, “Ike is not a silent partner.” “You are inviting Trump on board. He has cast his vote for Nelson. it’s very dangerous.”

Kim Masters contributed to this report.

This story first appeared in the Dec. 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Please click here to subscribe,

Source: www.bing.com