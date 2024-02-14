IKENNA EKEH: A visionary under-30 entrepreneur set to scale up real estate investment – National Accord Newspaper

Ikenna Melvin Eke stands out as a third generation entrepreneur, coming from a lineage full of entrepreneurial spirit. From a young age, Ikenna demonstrated a strong aptitude for real estate and actively contributed to the family property enterprise, Edge Properties, during his college years. His involvement in strategic planning was instrumental in the company’s remarkable 200% growth, underscoring his innate business acumen. This early experience laid a solid foundation for his return to the real estate sector, especially with the advent of fractional blockchain real estate businesses.

A distinguished and highly talented professional, Ikenna has fast emerged as a leading figure among dynamic entrepreneurs under the age of 30 who are revolutionizing business on the African continent. As the visionary Founder and CEO of Invidx, a leading blockchain-based real estate investment platform in Nigeria, Ikenna is determined to pursue his vision. With the ambition to build the largest tech estate investment platform in Africa by 2030, Invidx has already achieved unprecedented success under Ikenna’s leadership.

Just two months after launch, following an eight-month idea period, the platform quickly garnered $490,000 in patronage. This remarkable achievement not only attracted the attention of venture capitalists, but also highlighted Ikena as a strong force in the world of entrepreneurship. As he leads Invidx to unprecedented heights, Ikena remains steadfast in his commitment to transforming the real estate investment landscape across Africa.

Prior to Invidx, Ikena launched Just Own It, an innovative Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service under TD Africa Distribution Limited, the largest distributor of technology and lifestyle products in Sub-Saharan Africa. This initiative, driven by the visionary vision of Ikenna, has significantly broadened the horizons of affordable property ownership for countless Nigerians since its launch in 2021.

Ikena’s academic skills are complemented by her practical achievements, evidenced by a first-class degree in Business Management from a UK university. His exceptional skills in management, commitment to excellence, strategic insight, visionary leadership and ability to navigate competitive landscapes have proven invaluable. His track record in business development, product management, strategic planning, innovation and entrepreneurship not only distinguishes him as an emerging leader in Nigeria and Africa, but also underlines his invaluable contribution to the business landscape.

Source: www.nationalaccordnewspaper.com