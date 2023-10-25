The report highlights the initiative’s achievements over the past quarter century and the challenges it faces over the coming 25 years.

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – In the 25 years since it was first proposed by the International Joint Commission (IJC), the International Watershed Initiative (IWI) has become an integral part of shared water management between Has gone. Canada and the United States. In its 25th Anniversary Showcase Report, the IJC highlights the origins and successes of the IWI in its first quarter century and how it has laid the foundation for a larger, more constructive impact on the border shared by these two countries.

The waters do not recognize international boundaries, yet these transboundary waters must be managed cooperatively by Canada and the United States. IWI approaches this reality by studying and managing these watersheds with greater, bi-national community engagement and expertise and an “integrated ecosystem approach,” where water quantity, water quality, and aquatic ecosystem health issues are interconnected. Is seen to have happened.

The report outlines the challenges that IWIs may face over the next 25 years and suggests new ways to address them in the short and long term.

quick Facts

The IJC is an independent, binational and impartial advisor to the governments of Canada and the United States.

The IJC was established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 between Canada and the United States to assist governments in the prevention and resolution of disputes related to the use of boundary waters.

The IJC has two main responsibilities: setting conditions for projects that affect water levels and flows on the other side of the border; and investigating and reporting on issues referred by governments.

The IJC relies on the expertise of more than 15 binational boards and committees to fulfill its mandate.

