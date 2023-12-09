IIM Jammu hosts Entrepreneur Conclave Swavalamban se Swabhiman

Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, in collaboration with LEAD, is hosting a spectacular two-day event, Grand Mahotsav 2023 and Entrepreneur Conclave Swavalamban Se Swabhiman on 9th and 10th December 2023 at Gulshan Ground, Police Lines, Gandhi Nagar.

The celebration of Swadeshi, self-reliance and culture includes a diverse showcase of local products, cuisines, handicrafts, startup enterprises and cultural exhibitions.

The Lead IIM Jammu Entrepreneur Conclave is designed to promote the spirit of ‘Swavalamban’ and ‘Self-Respect’, reflecting its alignment with Startup India, promoting entrepreneurship and a sense of self-reliance within the youth and the community. produces. The inaugural ceremony began with an engaging AV presentation by LEAD, creating a festive atmosphere, followed by a warm welcome and tribute to Bharat Mata. The Mahotsav 2023 was attended by Shri Manoj Sinha, Honorable Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the programme, a detailed overview of the MoU between LEAD and IIM was presented, with emphasis on promoting and encouraging entrepreneurship in the picturesque regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sunil Shah, Director, LEED, in his speech stressed the importance of celebrating local excellence and preserving cultural heritage under the theme of Swadeshi, Swavalamban and Sanskriti. He mentioned that the grand festival serves as an important platform to support and empower local businesses in line with the ideology of Vocal for Local and Make in India.

Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, highlighted that the objective of the Lead IIM Jammu Entrepreneur Conclave is to harness local potential, promote entrepreneurship and promote unity and pride in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He reaffirmed the commitment of IIM Jammu and LEAD for sustainable development in the Union Territory, emphasizing the need for free youth programs and continuous self-improvement. He emphasized on the active contribution of IIM Jammu to the economy and achieving the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of making India a developed nation by 2047 and thus urged for active participation in nation building.

During the programme, an audio-visual demonstration of the state-of-the-art automated library functioning at its permanent campus was also played along with a demonstration of a virtual tour of the permanent campus of IIM Jammu at Jagti.

CA Rakesh Gupta, member of LEAD, emphasized on the core values ​​of self-reliance and self-reliant India put forward by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Anil K Goyal, Independent Director, J&K Bank noted the uniqueness of the programme, being the first of its kind in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that self-reliance revolves around connecting with others and linking it to the self-respect of the country.

Former CEO and Managing Director of J&K Bank, Shri R. He stressed the ongoing need for young individuals to actively explore diverse entrepreneurial opportunities.

Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Honorable Vice President, Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board, advocated against job hunting and instead encouraged female students to embrace entrepreneurship, become their own bosses and actively contribute to the progress of the Union Territory of Jammu. . Kashmir.

Shri Shakti Munshi, Director, JKSC highlighted that the Entrepreneur Conclave organized by LEAD and IIM Jammu aims to promote entrepreneurship and develop a strong and healthy business ecosystem in the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dr. Muqbil Burhan, Chairperson, Srinagar Off-Campus, IIM Jammu, informed about the initiative of IIM Jammu. He discussed in detail the diverse measures taken by the Institute to establish a sustainable ecosystem in the Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The event also featured a captivating audio visual of entrepreneurs, followed by a panel discussion with entrepreneurs like Pooja Gupta (Nimbark), Shri. Shubham Sharma (Kalaadi Factory), Mansi Sharma (Manukrishi), Shri. Arjun (Genetico), Shri. Vaibhav Sharma (Himalaya 360), Mr. Atul Banotra (Rach Smart Solutions), Mr. Shivang Satya Gupta (Espa Learn P Ltd), and Shri. Abhimanyu. Following the interactive session with the audience, the speakers were felicitated and the entrepreneurship association with IIM was announced.

Finally, the inaugural session ended on a positive note with the vote of thanks proposed by Shri. Manish Ahluwalia, Director, LEED.

Source: brighterkashmir.com