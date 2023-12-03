IIM-B incubator to support college start-ups

A month ago, IIM Bangalore’s start-up incubator, Nadathur S Raghavan Center for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), launched ‘Campus Founders’ – a platform to help college-based start-up founders and recent graduates grow their business. There is a student entrepreneurship program for. His ideas into successful businesses. Currently around 22 college students and recent graduates of academic disciplines work in one of the oldest start-up incubators in the country, gradually turning their ideas into reality, constantly brainstorming, learning, Seek advice and prepare to meet potential funders.

“There are some people who believe that entrepreneurship is their vocation and innovation is their deep passion. We want to work with such innovators. Some of them are still in universities, so there are some inherent hurdles of understanding the markets, configuring the business model, building the right networks and, of course, generating funding opportunities to build an organization. “An incubator may be best equipped to provide these to these young founders,” says Anand Shree Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL.

success stories

Ganesh says that about 10 percent of the total start-ups emerging from the incubator are student-led. He then enthusiastically tells about the start-up project of Shriya Shankar, founder of social start-up Sitara Akka. Shriya was 19 years old when her project was accepted by the incubator. “She is someone who believes that it was her privilege that enabled her to receive a good quality STEM education and she wanted to encourage students from low-income backgrounds to do the same. To enable this, he founded Sitara Akka, which works with around 800 schools across Karnataka, and provides good quality science and mathematics education to children,” he says.

Anand Shri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL

“The NSRCEL program was a game-changer for my company,” recalls Shriya. “I was just out of college and didn’t know much about setting up a company. But NSRCEL helped me with the necessary guidance and we were also awarded a grant by Capgemini,” she says.

Ganesh then talks about a 14-year-old entrepreneur the team worked with. When he suddenly remembers that many of the founders the incubator currently hosts are under the age of 23, he starts laughing. NSRCEL was established in 2000, even before many of them were born and when many people in the country were still unaware of its inception- Up culture.

Since April 2000, 1,430 start-ups in various sectors have emerged from NSRCEL. Some of them include Amagi, a SaaS unicorn, frozen food company Bluepine Foods and diagnostic testing company, Athena Medical Center. Although Ganesh was not associated with the incubator at the time of its inception, he enthusiastically shared the story behind setting it up. As the name suggests, Nadathur S Raghavan, one of the seven co-founders of Infosys Technologies, was instrumental in setting up the centre, says Ganesh. “At the turn of the millennium, NS Raghavan wanted to exit the company and spend a large portion of this time pursuing his philanthropic work and his other business interests. He wanted to establish a center for entrepreneurship that invites young entrepreneurs and perhaps helps them create this entrepreneurial mindset and spirit to empower them to create other great companies,” he says.

giving wings to dreams

An incubator helps start-up founders work on their venture and helps them with networking, mentorship, and sometimes funding. “The job of an incubator is to provide a safe space for start-ups so that they can find their right path. This increases the chances of survival for incubated start-ups,” he says. He also noted that empirically, the survival rate of NSRCEL start-ups is more than 70 percent.

But that being said, only about seven percent of the total number of start-ups in India have emerged from incubators or accelerators. And according to data from analytics platform YNOS Venture Engine, NSRCEL has produced the highest number of them.

On the other hand, the acceptance rate for start-ups in NSRCEL also is around 5 to 6 percent of the total applicants; But Ganesh says that they are working on increasing it in the coming days.

Applying to the incubator is a fairly easy process, says Ganesh. “Interested start-up founders can fill a form on our website.” After that, the founders go through a screening process by the NSRCEL team, advisors and subject matter experts. “At some stage when we believe the founders are mature enough, we also groom them to be ready for funding,” says Ganesh, adding that the incubator team constantly meets investors and potential funders. -Founder tries to find a match.

According to Ganesh, NSRCEL’s advisors include three categories – experienced entrepreneurs, corporate veterans and venture capitalists. “About a third of the entrepreneurs mentoring budding start-up founders are NSRCEL alumni and they all work pro bono,” says Ganesh. “Getting them to come back and engage with our founders, period. Love to spend and share your knowledge and even network, which are very important for starting a business. They also help people access wealth. It’s great to see them giving back to the society,” he says.

Source: www.thehindubusinessline.com