IICA collaborates with Lean Campus Startups and WEICI India to promote corporate and women entrepreneurs

By Navshree AM – November 15th, 2023 at 2:48 pm – 2 min read

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and Lean Campus Startups (Trust) and WEICI India on 14 November 2023 in Manesar, Gurugram. Dr. Latha Suresh, representing IICA, and Mr. Umesh Rathod, representing Lean Campus Startup as founders, were the signatories to the MoU.

The collaborative goal of IICA and Lean Campus Startups and WEICI India is focused on empowering both corporate and women entrepreneurs by enhancing their knowledge, skills and competencies in effectively setting up and managing a diverse workforce. In collaboration with IICA, Lean Campus Startups (LCS) will organize programs specifically designed for women entrepreneurs and students.

Dr. Latha Suresh outlined the collaborative’s mission to empower entrepreneurs with its focus on both the corporate sector and women entrepreneurs. Empowerment initiatives include providing resources, training, counseling and various support mechanisms. The overarching objective is to elevate various aspects of entrepreneurship, including staying informed about industry trends, acquiring relevant skills for efficient business management and developing the competencies required for success in a dynamic business environment.

Shri Umesh Rathore highlighted that the collaboration aims to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and strategies to establish and manage a diverse workforce in terms of gender, ethnicity, skills and attitudes. In partnership with IICA, Lean Campus Startups and WEICI India will organize exclusive events for women entrepreneurs and students. These initiatives may include workshops, training sessions, networking events and mentorship opportunities aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and leadership among women.

About IICA

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) is an institute established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) of the Government of India as an autonomous body to act as a think-tank and center of excellence to support the development of the corporate sector. Is. in India through an integrated and multidisciplinary approach.

About Lean Campus Startup

Lean Campus is a brand of Startup Mission Catalyst, a leading trust dedicated to shaping the future of India through transformational initiatives in education, skill development and entrepreneurship. Founded in 2014 with a vision to inspire and empower youth, Mission Catalyst operates across India, helping startups, corporates and government touch lives and drive positive change.

Support our journalism by subscribing TaxScan Premium, What should I follow teleYesto hit For quick updates

Be the first to get the best

Join our email list to get latest tax updates, special offers, events straight to your inbox

Source: www.taxscan.in