Elie Malouf, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, talks about his hotel group’s growth strategy at the Circuit. One of his notable talking points has been over the company’s co-branded credit card with Chase.

Malouf, speaking recently at Barclays’ “Eat, Sleep, Play” conference, revealed some new facts about IHG’s credit card aspirations.

A few years ago, all fees went to owners who offer guest benefits, such as a free stay when loyalty members redeem points. (Hotel owners separately pay a fee into a loyalty “system fund” on each paid stay, which is then shared with hotels to cover the cost of the reward stay.)

In other words, about a third of the fees go to the bottom line, with no meaningful costs other than relatively modest marketing expenses. Therefore they remain mostly in profit.

IHG’s credit card has more benefit potential

IHG may receive higher fees than it is currently receiving. By fee, we mean that Chase buys loyalty points from IHG to give its customers when they spend money on their credit card. IHG wants Chase to pay more.

How much could credit card-related fee revenues increase? “To give you an indicator, our two major competitors [read: Marriott and Hilton] “With the fees we’re charging, we’re probably making more than 10 times that on our P&L at $33 million,” Malouf said.

In other words, IHG thinks Marriott and Hilton, which aren’t very large in number of properties, are generating about 10 times as much in co-branded credit card fees.

While neither Marriott nor Hilton have publicized the exact amount they earn from their co-branded credit cards, analysts have estimated what those companies have said about their non-room-related earnings. Based on that, an estimate of about $400 million per year has been made.

Why IHG Could Earn More Through Credit Cards by 2026?

As context: Chase and IHG launched their first co-branded credit card in April 2018. This arrangement expires at the end of 2025. As IHG negotiates, it will want to make the deal more profitable for itself. Malouf believes that by 2025 he will have increased the average spending amount on his credit cards and increased the number of his guests whom he has persuaded to sign up for the card. These factors will boost his negotiating hand.

“This gives us the opportunity to renegotiate or rebid that agreement against the backdrop of a stronger brand portfolio, higher spending customer base, broader customer base and a stronger loyalty scheme,” Malouf said.

“The two new credit cards we launched late last year have performed very well this year, with customer acquisition growth of 80% and double-digit growth in customer spend per card,” Malouf said. There has been an increase.”

Hotel groups have a long way to go before their credit card partnerships can be as powerful as airlines. “By January 2023, Delta’s SkyMiles is valued at $27.9 billion, American’s AAdvantage is valued at $23.9 billion, and United’s MileagePlus is valued at $22 billion,” Skift Research’s “The Business of Airline Loyalty Programs 2023” report this year said.

