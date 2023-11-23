Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 23, 2023) – Aguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF) (“iguana” Or “company“), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to provide a business update and announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering.

business update

The Company continued its positive progress by expanding utility and distributed energy resource management (“DER”) partnerships, bringing the Company’s participation in VPPs to seven across North America and Australia. Aguana solutions are positioned to work with distributed energy resource provider platforms that are fully integrated with the Aguana Cloud Platform and Aguana’s existing product line of Energy Storage Solutions (“ESS”). The Aguana energy storage platform has been developed to support all grid related VPP functions.

The company believes the near-term outlook for the energy storage industry is positive, as utility engagement within the power sector is increasing, with the drive by utilities to introduce VPPs in support of grid modernization. To take the next step in the VPP space, the company has announced a multi-year Virtual Power Plant (VPP) referral and promotion partnership with a long-term major utility partner in Australia, which will be leveraged through direct and multi-media marketing. Will be operated from. , Additionally, the company expects additional VPP announcements in the coming quarters.

Aguana’s installer training, through Aguana University, with VPP partnerships, continues to exceed expectations, with over 1,200 enrollments to date, representing over 200 installation companies. Trained installers are key to the consumer interface and experience through both distribution and VPP channels.

Justin Holland, CEO of Aguana, commented, “The partnership, which includes signed agreements, provides rapid access to sales channels where utility or finance companies already have an existing customer base and are looking for energy storage for their base. are in a position to finance or encourage solutions.” “A perfect example is our recently announced FinanzDesk partnership in Europe where initial ESS units will be offered to existing customers under lease agreements starting in December. By removing the upfront cost to the consumer, the sales process within the channel is simplified. Is.”

This news release is for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

private placement

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 50,000,000 units of the Company (“units” Or “Unit“) at a price of $0.04 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $2.0 million. The Company has, at its discretion, the option to increase the size of the offering to $2.5 million (“)Proposal,

Each unit will consist of one common share (each a “common share“And collectively, “common parts“) and a common share purchase warrant (“warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund operations and working capital. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay the finder’s fee in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSXV. The closing of the offering is expected to take place in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or about November 30, 2023.

The Units and any securities issued upon their conversion will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue of the Units. The offering is subject to final approval by the TSXV.

The units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada pursuant to an exemption from prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemption, and will not be required to qualify or register securities issued on this basis in some other jurisdictions. Proposal.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“1933 act“) and may not be offered or sold in the United States to or for the account or benefit of persons or “US persons” (as that term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or applicable Exemptions from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act apply any state securities laws.

financial update

Overall negative macro-economic factors are hampering the renewable energy industry, and consumer spending remains soft due to inflation and high-interest rates. As a result, in October 2023, the company worked towards rationalizing employees across all geographies and reduced headcount by approximately 22 percent in line with market expectations. With the restructuring of functional areas and focus on near-term priorities, management believes this reduction will not impact near- or medium-term operations or objectives. As noted in the company’s financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, delays in accounts receivable collection continue to create short-term liquidity constraints. Management continues to work closely with the key customer and is now receiving multiple payments monthly. However, as the entire industry grapples with slow sales, customer accounts receivable balances remain high. Unless the industry recovers, consumer spending increases and/or solar energy incentives increase, management believes slower than normal collection on accounts receivable will continue to hamper Aguana’s financial position. Management believes that closing the offering, as contemplated herein, will alleviate the Company’s current cash flow constraints, assuming approximately $2.0 million is raised. Additionally, management anticipates that with the closing of the Offering the Company will successfully collect historical receivables from our partners and generate additional liquidity from the Company’s current assets, thereby continuing to meet the cash flow needs of the business.

The company will file its third quarter financial report and host an investor call on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Aguana Technologies Inc. – Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast – November 29, 2023, 5:00 PM MST.

Link access: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eguanatechnology2023q3.html

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.1933 act“) or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Iguana Technologies Inc.

Aguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. The company also markets and sells a set of micro inverter products, integrated with its energy storage platform, providing consumers with a complete solar + storage system architecture for residential and commercial applications. Aguana has over two decades of experience providing grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and provides proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Australia. Does.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Iguana is one of the leading suppliers of power control for solar self-consumption, grid services and grid edge demand charging applications. Focusing on distributed energy storage applications located at the point of energy consumption, Aguana provides cost-effective solutions to modernize the power grid, from the consumer to the electricity retailer, distribution utility and system operator.

To know more, visit www.EguanaTech.com Or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech.

company inquiry

justin holland

CEO, Aguana Technologies Inc.

+1.416.728.7635

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements and Risks

The reader is advised that all information presented herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning specified by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure (together, “forward-looking statements”). Can. liability and other relevant securities laws.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing and closing of the Offering, the use of the proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of TSXV approval, successful accounts receivable collection, the creation of additional liquidity with the Company’s current assets, the Company’s financial performance, and the Company’s future. Able to continue business operations due to cash flow constraints, whether a reduction in the company’s headcount will help mitigate cash flow constraints, and successful and ongoing strategies with respect to product solutions and product development. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to , Risks associated with: failure to obtain regulatory approvals required to close the offering; failure by the Company to close the offering as contemplated; Failure by the company to properly allocate income toward immediate needs such as debt service, payroll and payments; Failure by the Company to timely collect accounts receivable; Failure of the Company to generate additional liquidity from the Company’s existing assets; Failure by the Company to raise additional funds to meet working capital requirements or to resolve its existing cash flow constraints, which impairs the viability of the business to continue as a going concern or the viability of the business to continue operating as a whole. will affect for; continued weak economic market and business conditions in general and in the renewable energy industry in particular; Competitive factors; the Company’s failure to fulfill or execute the VPP agreements; warranty or product failure, the company is achieving its strategic objectives; and the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and other factors set out in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Information Form dated May 1, 2023, which can be found on its website or at . www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required under applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes not to release publicly any amendments to the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Does not take any responsibility.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: www.bing.com