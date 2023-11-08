IGS English celebrates outstanding success with three honors at the 2023 BabyTalk and MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards

IGS English was awarded Best English Language School, Best Children’s Public Speaking Program and Best Enrichment Center (Reading and Writing) 2023 by BabyTalk Magazine.

Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory, Malaysia – November 8, 2023 —

The country’s renowned English language center for children, IGS English, recently proved its popularity among discerning families when its team of attendees walked away with accolades across the categories. English Language School, Children’s Public Speaking ProgramAnd Enrichment Center (Reading and Writing) During this year’s BabyTalk and MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards.

Founder of IGS English, Madam Florence Tee (far right), senior teacher Ms Hani Hazwani (third from right), and their team at this year’s BabyTalk and MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards

The much-awaited annual event was held on 27 September this year at the Setia International Centre, KL Eco City, during which the esteemed winners were announced. Having also won in other categories over the years, IGS joins the prestigious brands of English services that have won the hearts of readers after securing three major titles.

For the past 11 years since 2012, BabyTalk and MamaPapa Readers’ Choice has been a prestigious platform to honor the country’s most sought-after, reader-chosen brands of products and services for pregnancy, parenting, baby and kids. Final Winner – The Best of the Best. It is a reliable and trustworthy validation of the product or service being chosen as a brand by quality conscious consumers which is preferred and preferred. So, with three well-deserved accolades this year, the reputation of IGS English has grown even further.

“This award is not only a testament to our dedication and hard work, but it is also a celebration of our commitment to excellence in English language education. We strive for excellence because our students inspire us,” said Ms. Hani Hazwani, a senior teacher of IGS English.

To date, the IGS English Center has over 600 students enrolled, and has educated over 5000 students over the past decade. This year, when the awards won by IGS English were being announced, it was a joy for everyone to see Madam Florence come on stage with the IGS team members to receive the accolade.

Thanking the readers of BabyTalk magazine, the awards IGS English has received this year acknowledge the centre’s commitments in providing quality English language educational programs for children from different walks of life, as well as achieving excellence. And also provide the extra edge needed to move forward. Amidst the challenges of the future. After all, IGS English was founded following Madam Florence’s desire to raise the quality of English language programs offered to children in Malaysia, while providing a much-needed supplement to the local curriculum normally taught in school. . Madam Florence, as a mother, understands parents’ desire to enhance children’s communication skills and writing skills, as well as proficiency in all aspects of the English language. Receiving these awards is testament to parent trust and acceptance of everything IGS English stands for in ensuring the best quality English language programs for children.

About IGS

IGS English was founded 9 years ago by Madam Florence Tee, a mother of two, who was concerned about the standard of English taught in schools. It all started with opening the door to a handful of kids who needed some much-needed coaching in various aspects of the English language. Fast forward to the present day, IGS English has secured a prime position in one of Petaling Jaya’s most preferred shopping malls, Atria Shopping Gallery. With over 600 students and a catalog of programs including writing, reading, storytelling and public speaking, IGS English has inspired and educated over 5000 students over the last 10 years. The acclaimed center has become one of the country’s top providers of English language courses for children in such a short period of time.

For more information on IGS English please visit: https://igsenglish.com/

About BabyTalk

BabyTalk is Malaysia’s top baby, pregnancy and parenting magazine, which first hit bookstores in 2012. It has been a loyal companion to thousands of parents and would-be parents, providing the latest advice on countless topics and subjects. Are of importance and relevance. The interesting and informative content has been indispensable for both new and experienced moms, providing updates on the latest products and services as well as expert advice from professionals. Now an integrated media that includes digital, print and social, BabyTalk remains the go-to media for moms looking for essential resources on all things baby, kids, pregnancy and parenting; Simplifying decisions and positively impacting families.

For more information on BabyTalk please visit: https://BabyTalkMalaysia.com

