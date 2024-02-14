jeremy hunt

Parents face “insurmountable barriers” to working when they earn more than £100,000, leaving them forced to cut back on working hours to keep up with their childcare allowance, according to a new report. Have to be forced to.

The Tax Law Review Committee (TLRC) warned that Jeremy Hunt’s myriad tax traps are destroying work incentives across the economy and depriving people of benefits.

The organisation, which was set up by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said the Chancellor’s decision to withdraw free and tax-free childcare from high earners after exceeding the £100,000 salary threshold means London A parent in the UK who has three children and earns £140,000. Someone with £99,000 could be worse off.

Those who earn six-figure sums also have their tax-free personal allowance clawed back by HMRC, leaving them already facing marginal tax rates of 60 per cent on every additional £1 of income.

The report described the distortions created by the sudden withdrawal of these benefits as “one of the most serious distortions ever seen in the tax and benefits system”: “It creates an insurmountable barrier, where no “The parent is increasing their income by more than £100,000. The condition of their home will be very poor.”

Bill Dodwell, former head of the now disbanded Office of Tax Simplification (OTS), said the reactions to higher tax rates were harmful to the economy.

He said: “Some are just paying tax and others are deliberately working less and therefore not taking their income above it.”

The report said some of Britain’s lowest earners are also facing tax rates of almost 70 per cent on every additional £1 of income earned, forcing many into part-time jobs.

“It could be argued that this marginal cost is unacceptably high and will act as a disincentive to employment,” the report said.

Mr Dodwell said people receiving benefits should be encouraged to work more hours without being penalised, as reports suggested Universal Credit would be limited to some single parents earning £120,000 under the current system. It is possible to make a claim.

The report warns that the current system is creating perverse incentives to stay away from work as it calls for taxpayer-funded childcare to be made universal. “It may be better for a parent to earn less and support the child than to earn more,” it says.

“This acts as a barrier to working and encourages other tax-induced behavior changes. It is recommended that the government revisit these restrictions and consider restoring at least a few publicly funded nursery places as a universal benefit.

The report also highlights previous work by the IFS showing that the Treasury’s secret tax raids would push an increasing proportion of taxpayers into higher income tax bands. In 1991 only 3.5 per cent of British adults paid the 40p rate. This will increase to 14 percent by 2027. “This represents a policy alternative to raising taxes,” the report said.

It says a quarter of all families with children now get some of their child benefit back through the high income child benefit charge, which applies when people start earning from £50,000 and It is fully withdrawn when income reaches £60,000.

These limits have not been updated since their introduction in 2013. The Chancellor is understood to be considering reforms to child benefits as part of a package of tax cuts in the spring budget. However, a government source said on 6 March there were “bigger priorities” as the scope for major tax and spending exemptions was limited.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are already making the biggest investment ever in childcare, expanding free hours to all eligible working parents with children over 9 months and parents are saving an average of £6,500 per year.

“This means that from April, working parents of 2-year-olds can access 15 hours of childcare per week and from September this will be extended to 9 months, doubling to 30 hours next year.

“The current limit of high income child benefit charges and 30 hours of free child care means the government can support the most families while ensuring stable public finances.”

