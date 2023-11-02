If you’re in the market for a used vehicle, be wary of posts like this

Lafayette, la. ,KLFY) – With demand for used cars high, experts are warning consumers to pay attention to too-good-to-be-true prices.

Used cars are in high demand, and scammers know it. Scam artists are taking advantage of shoppers who turn to online platforms in search of a fair-priced used vehicle. Beware this latest twist and too-good-to-be-true prices.

Chris Babin of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana tells viewers how the scam happened.

“What we’re seeing now are higher ticket items like used vehicles, when demand for vehicles was a little lower and interest rates were different then and some people are not in the market for a new vehicle, they’re looking for a used vehicle And they’re getting prices that are too good to be true,” explains Babin.

You see a used car for sale online on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or any other online platform. When you contact the seller, you learn that the vehicle is in another city.

“The post itself is a scam. Of course, these are probably photos of a real vehicle that they are listing much cheaper than it is actually selling for and of course, their goal is to try to get a deposit or money or some kind of transportation cost out of you before you even see it. To do. The vehicle and then finally, the vehicle is not real. It’s really not for sale and the person you’re dealing with is a scammer,” Babin said.

Many scammers will add a sad story. For example, they may claim that the car belonged to a relative who has passed away.

“In some instances, they will claim that they are working with a third-party company to help transfer the title and handle the sale, but you have to check with that company itself because some of them are manufactured by Once the transaction is completed it appears legitimate again but it is just a scammer taking advantage of you,” Babin said.

Here are some tips to avoid car sales scams:

Beware of prices that are too good to be true. Scammers know that used cars are in high demand, and they will tempt buyers with good deals.

Contact the seller by phone. As soon as possible, get on the phone with the seller and ask lots of questions. If the seller cannot confirm their location or the location of the vehicle, you are likely dealing with a scammer.

Check the car before buying it. Always inspect the vehicle in person and take a test drive before purchasing it.

Do not succumb to threats or pressure. Resist the urge to take immediate action.

Do not arrange financing for a car. Scammers often ask for wired funds because they are hard to track, and there is no way to get your money back. It is best to make large purchases by check or credit card.

If you have a scam you would like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at [email protected].

latest stories

Source: www.klfy.com