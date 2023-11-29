'If You're as Smart as Warren': Charlie Munger's Best Quotes on Buffett

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s longtime friend and right-hand man, died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Over the years, Munger has often praised Buffett’s investing skills and even come to his defense.

Here is a selection of Munger’s best quotes about the “Oracle of Omaha.”

Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into the giant investment powerhouse it is today, died on Tuesday.

He was Buffett’s longtime friend and right-hand man. There were striking similarities in their business thinking and even some personality traits. Both are known for their patient, long-term approach to investing, as well as their thrift, longevity, and even their fondness for sweets.

Munger has often praised Buffett’s investing skills and at times defended his actions. Here is a selection of his best quotes about the “Oracle of Omaha.”

“If you’re as smart as Warren Buffett, maybe two or three times a century, you get an idea like that. It was like God opened a chest and put money in there. It was very easy money,” Munger. told the Acquired Podcast in an interview released in late October. He was referring to Buffett’s inspired move to borrow money at extremely low interest rates in Japan and invest in blue-chip stocks of Asian countries. “What Buffett and I did was we bought things that were promising,” Munger said at the California Institute in December 2020. “Sometimes we were facing a tailwind from the economy and sometimes we were facing a tailwind.” And somehow we kept swimming. That’s our system.” Of technology. Munger told CNBC earlier this month, “I don’t think there’s even a possibility that Warren Buffett is doing something that’s extremely bad to make money for himself. He cares more about They’re more concerned about what’s going to happen to Berkshire than what’s going to happen to their own money.” , rejected a report that suggested Buffett enriched himself at the expense of his shareholders. “This is just another ridiculous thing said about Berkshire,” he said. “Warren still cares more about the safety of his Berkshire shareholders than anything else. If we had used a little more leverage, we would have three times as much now, and it wouldn’t be so much of a risk. Either. We never wanted to have even the slightest chance of diluting our original shareholder position,” Munger said on the acquisition. “Warren doesn’t like retailing. He’s afraid of retail, practically everything that was once powerful in retail is gone. Sears Roebuck is gone, the big department stores are gone. As far as he’s concerned Yes, it is very difficult,” he said. podcast. “If you’re Warren, you want to be the house, not the speculator,” Munger said. During the Daily Journal’s annual meeting in February, Munger compared Buffett to his planned successor, Greg Abel: “Greg is sensational as a business leader as well as a thinker and a doer. He’s a tremendous learner.” There are also machines – you could argue that he’s just as good as Warren at learning all kinds of things. There are some things he’s better at than Warren, and Warren knows it, and he keeps pushing all that stuff on Greg. There’s what Greg can do better, and it’s a lot.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com