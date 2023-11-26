If you think McDonald's makes money from hamburgers and fries, you will be shocked to know what its real business is. The Motley Fool

On a typical Saturday afternoon, I, as a teenager, found myself in Northeast Florida McDonald’s (MCD 0.22%) After surfing all day with friends. I didn’t need to think about my order because I already knew what I was getting: two McDoubles and a McChicken. In my teenage budget, this was the biggest bang for my three dollars.

Just like my grandfather used to complain about things that aren’t worth a penny anymore, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic for that old McDonald’s dollar menu when I dine at Double Arch now, almost 20 years later. I do – My teen orders cost $7 or more today, depending on location. But it’s logical for the company to raise its prices to make more money, right?

In fact, McDonald’s doesn’t make big money from its menu. Through the first three quarters of 2023, the company has made more than $7.3 billion from things that have nothing to do with hamburgers or French fries. And it is surprisingly the largest single source of revenue for the company.

Even more importantly for investors, this underappreciated business model may be its real competitive advantage, otherwise known as the moat.

McDonald’s “secret” business empire

Harry J. Sonneborn was an early McDonald’s insider and has been quoted as saying: “We’re not technically in the food business. We’re in the real estate business.” That’s right, Mickey Dees has one of the largest real estate empires in the world.

By the third quarter of 2023, there are 41,200 McDonald’s locations in more than 100 countries. And yet, the company itself operates only about 2,100. The rest are owned and operated by its many franchisees.

The company has relatively few restaurant locations, so one would think it doesn’t have a lot of real estate. But the balance sheet shows it has $42 billion of assets and equipment.

Management had already realized the benefits of owning real estate. Therefore, it owns a large number of locations where its franchises operate. In return, the franchisee must pay rental fees every month in addition to the franchise fee.

As mentioned, McDonald’s has generated more than $7.3 billion in rental income so far in 2023. This represents 63.5% of the revenue generated from its franchises this year. And it represents 38% of the company’s total revenue, making real estate its biggest money maker.

Reverting back to my McDoubles and McChicken

McDonald’s owns and operates only 5% of its locations. That said, company-owned locations provide a lot of the revenue. This is because food sales at company-owned locations equate to revenue.

During the first three quarters of 2023, company-owned sales accounted for 38% of McDonald’s total revenue. However, these sales generated only 12.6% of the company’s total operating profit. as I said, Big The money comes from earnings from its franchise, not from food.

To be clear, McDonald’s still has to ensure the success of its franchises – if they fail, it fails. Prices for its value menu (including my beloved McDouble and McChicken) have increased as a result because franchisees needed to make a profit, and some menu items were priced too low.

Menu prices aren’t irrelevant for McDonald’s, but the company itself doesn’t make the majority of its profits from food – that’s the point.

Investors cannot forget that profits matter a lot when it comes to long-term stock performance. So, it’s great to know that McDonald’s profits come from a much more predictable and sustainable real estate market.

McMott around his fast-food palace

When McDonald’s decided to move to a 95% franchised model, it affected its top line. Revenue has declined about 11% over the past decade, but the company replaced a low-margin revenue source (food sales) with a higher-margin revenue source (franchise fees and rental income).

So, as the chart below shows, McDonald’s gross profit and earnings per share (EPS) are inversely up despite a decline in revenue. And that leaves more money to reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks, leading to good total returns.

A large portion of McDonald’s revenue and profit comes from a predictable source: its relationships with franchisees. No matter what happens to the economy or with competition, this income stream will have relative stability. That’s why I refer to real estate as a kind of moat for McDonald’s.

In the little book that builds wealth, author Pat Dorsey writes, “When you buy shares of a mothballed company, you are buying a stream of cash flows that is protected from competition for many years.” That’s what I see for investors who buy McDonald’s stock today.

Source: www.fool.com