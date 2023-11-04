'If you started them today, they'd make you a ton of money': Side hustle expert reveals which jobs are 'virtually disappearing' because no one thinks about going into them anymore

A side hustle expert recently went viral for sharing three jobs that people don’t usually think about that can make them a lot of cash.

TikTok user Side Hustle Realist (@sidehustlerealist) revealed the unexpected jobs in a video posted Tuesday, which has been viewed more than 3.2 million times as of publication.

“Here are three jobs that are literally disappearing, and if you started them today, they would make you a lot of money,” he began. “And it’s not what you expect.”

The first job he suggested was tailoring or tailoring.

“The people who are doing this now are committing murder,” he said. “It’s going to be even better in the future because no one wants to get involved.” He explained that aspiring tailors or tailors could make “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from just one sewing machine because people would always need alterations to clothes.

His next recommendation was to make shoes.

He said, “I know a guy who has a very small shop… and he’s making about a million dollars, and he’s a one-man show.” The TikToker pointed out that the idea that shoemakers only make or repair shoes is a misconception. “They’re one of the few people that have the equipment to fix leather or suede, so they can take on contracts with shops… [or] GET YOUR OWN CUSTOMERS [by] Fixing those things,” he said.

Finally, the Side Hustle Realist said that people can take the same path they did and go into dry cleaning.

He said the industry is “slowly dying”, but not due to lack of demand. Instead, he said that children of dry cleaners generally do not want to take over their parents’ business, and those without family ties are unfamiliar with the industry.

“They don’t know they can train to become a dry cleaner,” he explained. “They don’t know that they can open a dry cleaner without being a dry cleaner.”

@sidehustlerealist These 3 disappearing jobs are interesting #smallbusiness #sidehustle ♬ Original Sound – Side Hustle Realist

Many viewers praised the TikToker for providing concrete career options rather than tips on how to become a social media influencer.

“These are the real ‘side hustles’ now, tired of hearing all this sponsored stuff. Do you have any tips on how to learn to be a seamstress?” one said.

“This is the first side hustle video I’ve seen in almost 3 years that didn’t start with becoming an Amazon Associate. Great information. Thank you!” added another.

Commentators already in these industries joined in to point out how beneficial these positions really are.

“Just started sewing at a local dry cleaners this year! You are absolutely right, I am completely discouraged and am now considering opening my own location!” A viewer replied.

“I am a professional tailor, and virtually no one follows me. I make six figures a year,” said another.

“My mom is a tailor and I can’t believe how much people are willing to pay for alterations!” Another shared.

Another commented, “I work in professional costume and when I tell you the whole industry is demanding people who know how to dress and sew.”

Becoming a tailor or tailor is relatively easy. People can learn skills by doing apprenticeships or taking classes at community colleges, technical schools, and sometimes high schools.

The path of shoemakers is also similar. There are technical schools and shoemaking programs that people can enter after graduating high school. This trade can also be learned through apprenticeship and internship. Shoe makers also have their specialties. They may train in specialized, ready-to-wear, orthopedic, athletic, fashion or industrial shoes.

Dry cleaners do not require any specific type of training or any degree. People can learn the necessary skills by taking entry-level jobs at a dry cleaner to learn how to sort and label clothes, load them into machines, and unload them for the next step.

The Daily Dot contacted the side hustle realist through the TikTok comments for more details.

