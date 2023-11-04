If You Only Watch One Thing on Netflix Next Week, Make It David Fincher’s The Killer

When Grauman’s Egyptian Theater opened its doors in 1922 during the silent film era, it was the first venue to host a spectacular Hollywood premiere – for Robin Hood, starring Douglas Fairbanks as the beloved vigilante. A grand movie palace on Hollywood Boulevard, it stood for years as the embodiment of Tinseltown glamour. Of course, until times changed; Technology evolved, turning movie theaters into relics of the past, now smartphones and new Netflix releases have made the big screen a necessity for many viewers.

That’s what makes this coming week so remarkable — for Netflix, for a highly anticipated new Netflix movie starring Michael Fassbender, and for the 101-year-old and newly renovated Egyptian Theatre. whose restoration and reopening is due to a partnership between the American Cinematheque and, ironically, Netflix.

A first look at the newly renovated Egyptian Theater with green velvet seats in Los Angeles. Netflix, which owns the theater, restored most of the original and updated other parts. Image Source: Denia Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Image Source: Denia Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Next week’s Netflix releases are the biggest yet from director David Fincher murderer – a psychodrama that plays inside the mind of a hired killer played by Fassbender (based on the famous graphic of the same name by writer Matze and artist Luke Jackmon). But not only is this film a smooth, violent and tight crime drama from a director who also makes dark dramas; Netflix also decided to reopen The Egyptian with screenings murdererAfter that there was a question and answer session with the director.

And as if that wasn’t enough “event” for the streaming giant, Netflix is ​​also squeezing even more juice out of this turn of events by releasing a documentary about Egypt’s reopening next week. The documentary, which revisits the glory days of Hollywood, arrives on Netflix a day before The Killer begins streaming, and we’ll take a look at both of these new releases below (along with a few others worth watching next week).

Directed by Angus Wall, temple of film It features interviews with Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor and Autumn Durald Arcapaugh, as well as Egyptian restoration architect Peyton Hall. From the Netflix synopsis: “Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other filmmakers look at L.A.’s historic Egyptian Theater as it returns to its former movie palace glory.”

related to murdererHere’s another reason to be excited for Fincher’s latest:

It saw him reunited with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, with whom Fincher created the excellent serial killer thriller SE7EN, “I like the idea of ​​a code among killers,” Fincher says in a Netflix promotional interview. “But from a storytelling standpoint, the thing that pushed it to the level of ‘we should do this next’ was how it specifically dealt with subjectivity. You are inside this man’s mind.

The film puts audiences into the mind of a professional killer, also letting them see how his worldview differs from reality. Fincher continues: “If you’re familiar with their ideas, how they reconcile what they do and what they believe in.”

Fassbender plays the unnamed killer with great grace and intensity. He is obsessive about his daily routine. He does yoga. He repeats the mantra in his mind. And he kills people for money.

The new Netflix documentary release can’t be missed

murderer will be one of Netflix’s biggest releases no matter what time the streamer chooses to release, but it’s especially cool that it’s coming next week. Whether it is the effect of the ongoing strike in Hollywood or something else, the coming days are especially light as far as new content is concerned. That said, what else will I be watching next week besides Fincher’s new film:

Billionaire, Butler and Boyfriend : This French documentary traces the story of the conflict between the world’s richest woman and her daughter, which turned into a national scandal. Release date: November 8 ,

: This French documentary traces the story of the conflict between the world’s richest woman and her daughter, which turned into a national scandal. , CyberBunker: The Criminal Underworld: Two worlds collide in a German tourist town in this documentary film. According to Netflix, “This documentary reveals how a group of hackers operated the darkest corners of the Internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.” Release date: November 8,

