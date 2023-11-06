If You Like Verizon, You'll Love This 7%-Yield A-Rated Option

R&A Studio

This article was co-produced with Cody Kester.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and its slowly growing, well-covered 8% dividend yield could fit well into an income portfolio.

But there are plenty of other options, with nearly three dozen others yielding 7% and more in our master list of 500+ stocks.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a name that I like.

It trades 36% below fair value, respectively.

Both stocks could have the potential for a 13% annual total return over the next ten years.

On average, adults make more than 100 informed choices every day, ranging from what they will eat to what they will wear. As you would expect from a capitalist society like ours, our lives as consumers are filled with endless choices. Are you buying brand name or generic foods at your supermarket? The choice is yours. An Apple or Android phone? Again, that’s your prerogative in the free market. I could go on, but you get the point.

One thing we probably rarely think about is that behind all these choices we make every day, are the companies that make it possible. Most of us and our clients are primarily dividend-focused investors.

Luckily, there are hundreds to thousands of dividend stocks in the investment world that we can choose to invest in. This means that regardless of your risk tolerance and investment objectives, there are plenty of investment options suitable for you or me.

Verizon Communications Inc. could be such a choice for investors. Let’s take a look at why Verizon could be a great choice for some investors and discuss two high-yield alternatives for those who aren’t as eager to buy the stock.

Verizon is a steadily growing business at an extremely cheap valuation

With more than 114 million wireless retail connections and nearly 9 million broadband connections as of June 30, Verizon is a major player in the telecommunications industry. The company’s 29% market share is second only to AT&T (T) with 46% and slightly ahead of T-Mobile US (TMUS) with 24%. It would take at least tens of billions of dollars of network spending, billions of dollars of marketing, and many years for any other competitor to rival any of these Big Three networks. High barriers to entry in a slowly growing market are the reasons why the telecommunications industry is widely considered an oligopoly.

As the US population grows and smartphone adoption increases, demand for wireless plans should gradually increase over time. As long as Verizon’s market share remains unchanged and prices rise slowly, the company’s earnings should also increase. These reasons explain why FactSet Research expects Verizon’s earnings to grow 3.2% annually over the long term.

One risk has emerged in recent months with news that companies like Verizon and AT&T will have to remove about 200,000 miles of underground lead cable. Still, Morningstar estimates annual exit costs will be about $500 million by 2027, arguably a downgrade for large-cap telcos.

Despite this, Verizon’s 8% dividend yield is well covered by its 56% EPS payout ratio. Based on management’s expectation of $18 billion in free cash flow in 2023, the company will have approximately $7 billion of additional free cash flow after paying the dividend.

This could further improve Verizon’s healthy balance sheet. Despite the large debt load in absolute terms, the company’s 0.5 debt-to-capital ratio already leaves room for relief relative to the 0.6 that rating agencies prefer from telcos. That’s why Verizon’s debt is currently rated BBB+ by S&P on a stable outlook.

In terms of valuation, the company is trading close to its cheapest level in this century. Verizon’s $35 share price (as of November 1, 2023) is 39% below its historical fair value (measured by the average of dividend yield, P/E ratio, etc.) of $57.90 per share.

If Verizon grows as forecast and returns to fair value, here’s what the stock’s total return potential could look like over the next 10 years:

7.5% Yield + 3.2% Annual Earnings Growth + 5.1% Annual Valuation Multiple Reversion = 15.8% annual total return potential or 334% cumulative total return Compared to the S&P 500 (SP500)’s 10% annual total return prospects or 160% cumulative total return.

Simon Property Group: Leading Class A Mall REIT

Perhaps you already have a lot of exposure to telecom or you don’t feel compelled to own Verizon for whatever reason. If this is the case, Simon Property Group may be of interest to you.

The REIT owns more than 200 major malls across the US, Asia and Europe. These are not your typical empty malls that are dying a painful death due to not adopting e-commerce. No, Simon saw the writing on the wall long ago that a large portion of consumers would prioritize experiences over material possessions. That’s why in recent years, the company has invested $9 billion in the development and redevelopment of future malls.

Whether you want to shop or create memorable experiences with loved ones, Simon is there for you. The company’s properties include premier shopping, entertainment, mixed-use destinations and dining.

Luckily, Simon also has the resources to attract consumers to his properties and set his tenants up for success. The company’s A-credit rating is the highest among real estate investment trusts, or REITs, giving it access to capital that comes at a lower cost than its investments.

Simon’s generous 6.8% dividend yield is also sustainable. That’s because the company’s payout ratio of 63% is significantly lower than the 75% rating agencies consider safe from retail REITs.

Overall, Simon is the best house in an otherwise bad neighborhood. FactSet Research believes the company can grow at a modest rate of 1.7% annually over the long term.

Perhaps the most attractive feature of Simon is its attractive valuations. The stock’s $111 share price is 36% below its $174 historical fair value.

These factors could position the company for the following total returns by 2033:

6.8% yield + 1.7% annual growth + 4.6% annual valuation multiple spread = 13.1% annualized total return or 242% cumulative total return.

Summary: Either of these two businesses can be a wise investment

Successful investing is built around hedging your bets in a diversified portfolio. Investors seeking high yields would do well to consider these three decent to great quality businesses.

Overall, these stocks have an average dividend yield of 7.7%, are expected to grow at 3.4% annually, and have an annual valuation of more than 7.2%. it 18.2% average annual total return potential could provide investors with 432% cumulative total returns over the next ten yearsThe S&P 500 figures of 10% and 164% were left in the dust.

