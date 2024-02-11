NVIDIA (NVDA 3.58%) could be about to do the unthinkable. Five years ago the company was worth less than $100 billion. And now, it’s less than 5% away from surpassing both Alphabet And Amazon in market cap, and is about 15% away from reaching a $2 trillion valuation.

The market is in forward-looking mode, as evidenced by the willingness to pay a lot of money for outcomes that are still potentially to come. But if artificial intelligence (AI) is a continuing game changer, investors buying red-hot stocks at all-time highs may be making the right move in the long run.

That’s why Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM-0.46%), and Microsoft (MSFT 1.55%) Here are three top growth stocks to buy right now.

Nvidia has a real smart way to invest in artificial intelligence

Scott Levine (Nvidia): It’s hard to imagine that a company with a market capitalization of over $1.7 trillion is still in growth mode, but that appears to be the case with Nvidia. Thanks to skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence – and the significant computing needs of deep learning and analytics – the company’s data center business is booming. And it shows no signs of slowing down as AI permeates more and more areas of our lives.

Nvidia achieved record financial results in its fiscal third quarter of 2024 ending October 29, 2023, beating its guidance of $16 million in revenue and reporting $18.1 billion on the top line. To whom does the company give credit for this excellent performance? This is the data center business. Nvidia’s data center business delivered a strong quarterly performance, with growth of 279% year over year, and is expected to grow in the fourth quarter. Nvidia expects to break another record and report quarterly revenue of $20 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

It’s not just on the income statement where Nvidia is seeing explosive growth. The cash-flow statement is also prospering thanks to the strong data center business. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, Nvidia reported free cash flow of more than $2 billion. However, in fiscal year 2024, Nvidia is reporting free cash flow of $15.7 billion.

NVIDIA is constantly innovating to remain at the forefront of the AI ​​industry. For example, this week it announced a partnership Cisco Systems Which will further expand its data center business. Using Nvidia’s Tensor Core GPUs in Cisco’s servers, Nvidia believes it will “enable optimal performance across a wide range of AI and data-intensive workloads in the data center and at the edge.”

Taiwan Semiconductor is a backdoor way to game the AI ​​revolution

Lee Samaha (Taiwan Semiconductor): The explosion of interest in AI and the global 5G rollout is translating into unprecedented demand for energy-efficient computing power. As such, data centers and communications companies need to invest in high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, and that means chips manufactured by semiconductor foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor. For reference, Nvidia, Qualcomm, And Apple All are customers of Taiwan Semiconductor.

As a foundry, the company neither designs nor markets semiconductors under its own name. Instead, it focuses on manufacturing for its customers.

According to CEO CC Wei on a recent earnings call, “almost all AI innovators are working with TSMC,” and management’s forecast of low to mid 20% revenue growth (in US dollar terms) for 2024 is driven by “strong AI.” It is built on. -related demand.”

Taiwan Semiconductor’s management is particularly excited about its 2 nanometer, or N2, technology (a new generation of chips), Wei said, “We see a higher level of customer interest and engagement in N2 than in N3 at the same level.” Have been.” From both HPC and smartphone applications.”

Given that its N2 technology will be introduced in 2025, and management is already projecting strong revenue growth for 2024, it’s clear the company has a favorable AI-driven tailwind behind it. This makes Taiwan Semiconductor an excellent play on AI and a cyclical return to growth in the economy.

Microsoft is better value than it appears at first glance

Daniel Foelber (Microsoft): Nvidia is at the top when it comes to investing in leading AI companies. At this rate, it could soon become the third most valuable US-based company. But it’s still a long way from overtaking Microsoft or Apple.

I think Microsoft can become the first $4 trillion company, and the reason for this is very simple. Microsoft has straightforward ways of implementing AI solutions for its consumer and (more importantly) enterprise customers. This is the same market opportunity as Nvidia, which is selling primarily to businesses, not consumers. And I think, at least for now, it’s a far more attractive and easier path toward AI than the consumer market (like Apple Vision Pro).

AI-powered enterprise solutions have a simple purpose – to make work easier, better, and less time-consuming. Microsoft has real results from its “everyday AI companion” Microsoft Copilot. This generative AI solution fits into many Microsoft software products, such as its flagship Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s cloud business is another sandbox for AI to flourish. Microsoft reported 53,000 Azure AI customers last quarter, more than a third of which have joined Azure in the last 12 months.

GitHub, Microsoft’s developer program, is another place where AI is making an immediate impact. Microsoft projected GitHub revenue to grow by 40% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ending December 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter last fiscal year. The company attributed this growth to GitHub Copilot, which has more than 1.3 million paid customers, a 30% increase in just one quarter.

Development is underway for Microsoft. It has many levers it can pull and is showing traction in many AI solutions. Microsoft also trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3, which is significantly lower than Nvidia’s 92.6 ratio. Neither stock is cheap by any means. But given Microsoft’s unique combination of brand strength, diversification, cash flow, legacy businesses, and growth potential, the stock is still a good value and has room to grow from here.

