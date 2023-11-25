Do you know it’s been over four years now Canopy Development (CGC -3.26% ) first announced plans to acquire multi-state marijuana operator acreage holding, Needless to say, that strategy hasn’t gone smoothly — that deal is pending, and it’s unclear whether Canopy Growth will complete it, along with other deals it’s been pursuing over the years.

Below, I’ll look at what a $10,000 investment in Canopy Growth would be worth today if you bought shares of the company after it announced plans to acquire Acreage Holdings, which was seen as a revolutionary type of deal at the time.

What was the price of Canopy Growth stock after the acreage deal was announced?

Canopy Growth announced its plans to acquire Acreage Holdings on April 18, 2019. The next trading day, the stock closed at $48.25. Buying $10,000 worth of Canopy Growth stock at that time would have allowed you to acquire approximately 207 shares of the cannabis company.

Today, with the stock trading at around $0.57 per share, that investment would be worth only $118. This represents a massive decline of less than 99% over a period of four and a half years.

Nothing has gone right for the company

Canopy Growth has struggled mightily over the past few years. At least it can be said that the company’s plan to acquire the acreage has not been fulfilled. Although the deal has not been completed, the company’s latest efforts, including the establishment of a special purpose vehicle, Canopy USA, to house its investments, complicate an effort to close deals. And this Nasdaq Opposes consolidating financial results. Canopy Growth is still working on a way to work with exchanges to get its structure working. But in the end, the results won’t really consolidate, and businesses will have to remain separate given the federal ban on marijuana in the U.S.

Meanwhile, company growth has slowed, and Canopy Growth has transitioned from looking for expansion opportunities within Canada to an “asset-light” model, all in an effort to curb expenses. But even when doing so, the operation is still not profitable.

In its latest earnings report, which ended September 30, Canopy Growth still had an operating loss of more than 7 million Canadian dollars. While this was an improvement from the CA$149.2 million operating loss in the prior-year period, it also came amid a sharp 21% decline in net revenues, which totaled CA$69.6 million in the previous quarter.

The future doesn’t look very bright for Canopy Growth

A dangerous assumption investors could make is to assume that things couldn’t get worse for Canopy Growth. Due to its significant decline, the stock may appear cheap, which will attract investors to buy it. However, it’s also trading at a discount for a good reason – the business is in serious trouble.

The company’s growth is stalled in Canada, and while it is trying its best to create some kind of structure for its US investments, it still won’t be able to truly consolidate the results of Acreage Holdings or other US companies , including Jetty Extracts and Vana Brands.

And Canopy Growth’s biggest supporter over the past few years, the beer maker Nakshatra Brandwhich invested $4 billion in the cannabis grower in 2018, appears to be distancing itself from Canopy Growth, and does not plan to invest any further funds in the business.

Canopy Growth is a stock you should stay away from

It’s tempting to believe the hype that once the US legalizes marijuana, Canopy Growth’s business will take off, the stock will soar, and everything will be great again. But marijuana legalization in the US is not inevitable, and may take years to happen – assuming it does happen. Furthermore, Canopy Growth’s cash-burning operations do not place it in a strong position to be able to finance growth initiatives in the US; Dilution is a real risk for investors over the long term.

Canopy Growth is a stock that is more suitable for speculators than investors these days. If you are serious about investing in the cannabis industry, you are better off investing in multi-state marijuana companies that are already operating in the US.

