If you invested ₹10,000 in Adani Ant a month after the Hindenburg report, how much would you have today

The year 2023 proved to be full of ups and downs for stocks Adani GroupAfter US based allegations Hindenburg Research It accused the FMCG-to-energy group of financial irregularities. Despite these challenges, many of the group’s stocks have made notable improvements as the year comes to an end.

Investment: So, if we turn the clock back to February 24, 2023 – one month after the Hindenburg charge Gautam Adani The closing price of Adani Enterprises – the “biggest scam in corporate history” – on 24 January was ₹1,315.65. If you had taken a leap of faith and invested ₹10,000 at this time, you would have been able to buy around 7 shares. Fast forward to today, with the current price level of around ₹2,900, those shares would now be worth around ₹20,300.

recovery: Adani Group shares have improved significantly in the last few weeks. The rise in shares has reached new heights after the Supreme Court completed the hearing of the Adani-Hindenburg case last month. like stock Adani Power And Adani Ports Not only has it regained pre-Hindberg levels but has also reached new record highs.

Today, most of the listed companies of Adani Group are emerging in the green. The surge in the stock has also helped Chairman Gautam Adani move up the list of the world’s richest people. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, he is currently ranked 16th. However, his net worth is still about $50 billion below its peak before the Hindenburg Report.

Price Action: Share price of Adani Enterprises was down 1.57% at ₹2,912.95 in afternoon trade on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Benzinga India does not provide financial advice. The above article is for educational purposes only.

