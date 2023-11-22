If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving journey, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come

The rush of late holiday travelers is surging, with about 2.7 million people expected to board flights Wednesday and millions more planning to drive for Thanksgiving celebrations.

Airline executives say they are confident they can avoid the kind of massive disruptions that have plagued past holiday seasons, such as the meltdown at Southwest Airlines last Christmas.

Airlines have added thousands of employees over the past few years, and Southwest says it has purchased more winter equipment to keep planes running even during sub-zero temperatures.

Security lines at airports can be long due to crowding. Delta Air Lines is telling passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight if they’re traveling within the United States, three hours before if they’re flying abroad — and Maybe arrive earlier on Sunday and Monday.

The recess will also test the Federal Aviation Administration, which is facing a shortage of air traffic controllers at major facilities, which has led to cutbacks in flights to the New York City area this summer and fall.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a press conference on Monday that the government has responded to holiday travel by hiring more air traffic controllers, opening new air routes along the East Coast and providing grants to airports for snowplows and deicing equipment. Have prepared for.

According to the FAA, about three-quarters of flight delays are caused by weather. Agency data shows the rate of canceled flights is lower this year than last year, when airlines did not have enough staff to handle the strong recovery in travel after the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates it will screen 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday and a record 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, the biggest day for return trips. This would beat TSA’s all-time mark set on June 30 by a slight margin.

“We are ready for the holidays. “We are confident that we have enough agents,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He urged travelers to give themselves extra time to get through busy airports and to be considerate of TSA agents, gate agents and flight crew and others who are giving up their vacations.

“I just tell passengers to thank people for what they are doing. They are making sure that the system is safe and secure. That’s a tall order,” he said.

AAA estimates 55.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the third-highest forecast ever made by the auto club. AAA says the vast majority of them – 49.1 million – will be driving.

Drivers will get a reprieve from last year on gasoline prices. The nationwide average for gas dropped to $3.29 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.66 a year ago, AAA says.

Air travelers will also enjoy lower prices. Airfares in October were down 13% from last year, according to government data, and fares around Thanksgiving were down about 14% from a year earlier, according to travel site Hopper.

Still, the high costs of rent, food, health care and other expenses were impacting people’s travel plans.

Jason McQuarrie, a 25-year-old social worker and graduate student, said rent and essentials eat up most of his salary and he’s grateful for his credit card points, which kept the cost of his roundtrip flight from Denver to Chicago under $450. Went. Up to $150.

“I was just like, ‘Man, I’m glad I only come home once a year,’” said McQueary, who was arriving at Chicago O’Hare International Airport to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family. Was waiting to be picked up on Tuesday. Hometown of Byron, Illinois.

Associated Press photographer Erin Hooley contributed to the story from Chicago.

