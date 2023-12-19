If You Had Invested in the S&P 500 When Joe Biden Becomes President, How Much You Would Have Today

Watched the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden defeat the incumbent Donald Trump, Both candidates are currently standing as their respective parties’ leading contenders for the 2024 presidential election.

Here’s a look at how the stock market has performed since Biden took office and how it compares to when Trump was in office.

What happened: The Democrat took over as president on January 20, 2021, with an inauguration ceremony at the White House following Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Markets rose after Biden won the 2020 presidential election on November 3, 2020, and continued during his first year as president. The S&P 500 rose 37.4% during Biden’s first year in office, the best one-year market return since the president’s tenure. harry truman [in1945[1945में

In 2022, the S&P 500 is seen to decline by more than 19%, the largest annual decline since 2008.

Biden’s presidency has faced many economic difficulties, including the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation.

The economy remains a key issue for voters ahead of the 2024 election, and some have blamed Biden for not doing enough to help consumers struggling with high prices and living expenses.

The performance of the stock market during previous presidencies has been a hot topic recently, with Biden launching a campaign video that highlights stock market indices, such as the S&P 500 reaching all-time highs.

The video comes as a response to Trump’s prediction that there would be an economic recession with Biden in office.

Biden’s Twitter account shared the video, saying, “Good, Donald.”

Trump has argued against the notion that Biden’s economy should be praised. Trump commented on Biden’s economy at a recent rally, saying, “The stock market is making rich people richer.” His comments came after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs.

“Biden’s inflation disaster is destroying your savings and ruining your dreams.”

RELATED LINK: President Biden wants federal employees to drive or support electric vehicles: How Uber, Lyft, Hertz could benefit

Investing $1,000 in the S&P 500: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500 index, opened for trading at $381.11 on January 20, 2021, the day Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

A $1,000 investment could buy 2.62 SPY shares on opening day. Based on the price of $472.26 for SPY at the time of writing, that investment would be worth $1,237.32 today.

A $1,000 investment would have grown 23.7% since Biden became president. The withdrawal coincides with the approach of Biden’s two-year mark in office this January. The average annual gain during Biden’s tenure is currently about 11.9%.

During Trump’s four years as president, the S&P 500 had an average annual gain of 14.5%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust rose nearly 67% during the four-year period under Trump, making it one of the best four-year returns for the S&P 500 in recent history.

Although Biden can point to higher stock market prices and record peaks during his tenure, the stock market’s overall performance and annual average returns under Trump are still higher than during Biden’s time in office.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the economy and stock market returns are likely to become major topics of discussion.

Investors who expect the stock market to hit new highs in 2024 will likely look to SPY or a broad market index ETF like SPY. iShares S&P 500 ETF ivvi or Vanguard 500 Index Fund woo.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 in Exxon Mobil When Joe Biden Was Elected President, How Much You Would Have Today

Photo: Shutterstock

Source: www.benzinga.com