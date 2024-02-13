If you had invested $10,000 in Apple when Tim Cook became CEO, this is how much you would have today. The Motley Fool

Apple (AAPL -1.19% ) is one of the most influential companies in history.

The iPhone ushered in the era of mobile Internet, and now, the Vision Pro may usher in the next major computing platform. Much of the credit for the company’s success is usually given to co-founder and longtime CEO Steve Jobs. He led Apple through its most inventive period when it released the iPod, iPhone, and iPad in less than a decade, setting the stock on an incredible growth path that continues to this day.

Current CEO Tim Cook took over in August 2011, shortly before Jobs’ death. Cook previously served as chief operating officer, running the company’s sales operations and supply chain. While some doubted that Cook could replace Jobs, he skillfully led Apple and its stock to new heights. Here’s how the company has performed during his tenure.

Tim Cook era

In 2011, the tech industry was much smaller than it is today. Smartphones were still relatively new, and the mobile economy was just developing.

As expected, Apple’s pace of innovation has slowed under Cook. Before the release of the Vision Pro earlier this month, the biggest products launched under his tenure have been accessories like the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Cook’s biggest accomplishments are probably the growth of the company’s installed base of devices, which reached 2.2 billion in its most recent quarter, and the growth of the services business. Services generate significantly higher margins than Apple’s devices, and annual services revenue is projected to grow from $12.9 billion in fiscal year 2012 to $85.2 billion in fiscal year 2023. Revenue from this segment is largely driven by the App Store, or the 30% commission Apple takes on in-app purchases. payments, as well as offerings like Apple Pay and Apple Care insurance.

These accomplishments have been largely incremental: improving each version of the iPhone enough to keep customers coming back for upgrades, helping grow the service business, and selling complementary devices like Apple Watches and Airpods.

However, 2024 sets the stage for the biggest risk the company has taken under Cook: the release of the Vision Pro. Although reviews have been mixed, most industry observers believe that if any company can crack the headset market, it is Apple.

How Apple Stock Has Performed Under Cook

As most investors know, Apple has been a big winner in the Cook era.

As you can see, the stock has outperformed S&P 500 By a wide margin – up 1,270% (or 1,530% on a total return basis) since Cook took office in August 2011. That means an investor who bought $10,000 of Apple stock at the beginning of Cook’s tenure would have $163,000 today, after enjoying a compound annual return of 25%. The same investment in the S&P 500 would be worth only $52,100 today.

Will Apple keep winning?

Apple held the title of the world’s most valuable company for the past several years, but recently lost the crown to its longtime rival. Microsoft, Nonetheless, Apple is still well-positioned to deliver solid profit growth as it grows services revenue, repurchases stock and refreshes its device lineup.

The company dominates the consumer tech industry, and its share of the smartphone market has grown in recent years.

While the stock commands a premium to the broader market with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29, Apple has proven itself time and again, and its core businesses look as strong as ever. Cook is set to release a generic AI announcement later this year that could be game-changing for the company. And Vision Pro, if successful, could reshape Cook’s legacy as an innovator.

The pace of 25% average annual returns may be difficult to maintain, but the company is still well-positioned to outperform the market in the near future.

Jeremy Bowman has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com