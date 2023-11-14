If you created a Bitcoin wallet before 2016, your money could be at risk.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

SAN FRANCISCO – After a tech entrepreneur and investor lost his password to get $100,000 in Bitcoin and hired experts to open the wallet he kept it in, they failed to help him. But in the process, they discovered a way to crack enough other software wallets to steal $1 billion or more.

the team is on tuesday Releasing information about how they did it. They hope it’s enough data that millions of wallet owners will realize they’re at risk and move their money, but not enough data that criminals can figure out what led to one of the largest heists ever. How to execute.

His start-up, Unciphered, has worked for months to alert more than one million people that their wallets were at risk. Millions of people haven’t been told, often because their wallets were created on cryptocurrency websites Who have gone out of business.

The story of those wallet vulnerabilities underscores the enormous risk that experimental currencies face beyond the wild fluctuations in their value and rapidly changing regulations. Many wallets were created with code that had serious flaws and the companies that used that code could go missing. Furthermore, it is a sobering reminder that beneath all kinds of software infrastructure, even those ostensibly dedicated to securing money, are open-source programs overseen by few or no people. .

“The open-source era is like milk. It will eventually wear out,” advised Chris Wysopal, co-founder of security company Veracode. as unciphered it Problem resolved.

The company shared its process and findings with The Washington Post before going public.

The threat of bad open-source code was highlighted in 2021 when it was discovered that Log4j, a ubiquitous tool used by software servicers that few consumers knew about, could be used to execute malicious code. Is. This revelation caused panic Companies around the world have made open-source security a top priority for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is now pressing companies to map all the programs they rely on.

“Every man-made technology has flaws that originated within its creators,” said Eric Michaud, co-founder of Unciphered.

Stephen Thomas, the technologist who created the software used to create the wallet, told The Post that he did it as a hobby and took key parts of the code from a program published on a Stanford University student page. Didn’t check it for. If it was sound.

“Instead, I was obsessed with making sure I didn’t make any mistakes in my code,” Thomas said. “I’m sorry to anyone affected by this bug.”

Unciphered is calling this flaw “Randstorm”, because it originated from a wallet program that created cryptographic keys that were not sufficiently random. Instead of creating electronic keys that were one in trillions and therefore very difficult for an outsider to forge, they created keys that were one in thousands – a randomness factor that could be easily hacked.

The person who set the ball in motion is investor Nick Sullivan, an early Bitcoin believer who used the Blockchain.info site to create a wallet in 2014, which was renamed Blockchain.com. Shortly afterward, he wiped his computer’s memory without realizing it. He had not saved in his password manager the string of letters and numbers that would have given him access to his crypto account.

“It was a very disappointing combination of circumstances,” Sullivan told The Post. At that time, it was worth about $18,000. That sum is now worth $100,000 – enough for him to hire the hackers at Unciphered and National Security Agency veterans to try to recover it.

Unciphered, one of a handful of organizations dedicated to recovering stranded electronic funds in exchange for a fee, began searching for Sullivan’s money in January 2022.

It turned out that the information Sullivan had about how he created the account was not enough for Unciphered’s experts to break into the wallet. But in studying the problem, the Unciphered team uncovered a bigger issue: Thomas’s code, known as LibitcoinJS, which was supposed to create wallets with random keys, didn’t always make them random enough.

To compound the problem, Thomas’s Libitcoin was used not only by Blockchain.info, but also by many Other sites since 2011, including Dogechan.info, the main source of wallets for the former joke currency Dogecoin. An executive at Block.io, the site’s owner, did not respond to The Post’s email seeking comment.

“BitcoinJS is badly broken as of March 2014,” Michaud said, referring to the JavaScript program Libitcoin. “Anyone who is using it directly is at very high risk of being attacked.”

Cryptographers discovered vulnerabilities in 2014 in how most major browsers created randomness, which was exacerbating the problem. And later they improved. Blockchain.info and some other sites also added create more randomness, It’s hard to break the wallet. Unciphered has not found any wallets created after 2016 that are vulnerable due to weak randomness.

But this still leaves millions of wallets vulnerable.

Michaud said the wallets created before March 2012 would be the easiest to crack, containing about $100 million and could be hacked by a home computer user.

Unsifred said another $50 billion worth of bitcoins are stored in wallets created between then and the end of 2015. Most of them are not vulnerable, but at least 2 percent of them are, for about $500 million. Then there are other currencies with wallet services that borrow from Bitcoin, including Dogecoin and Litecoin.

Discovering the vulnerability was only half the challenge. Unciphered still had to figure out how to ask millions of people to transfer their funds, without revealing the existence of a major vulnerability.

Unfortunately, many crypto sites that used the flawed program went out of business, like Thomas.

Unsolicited legal counsel Stewart Baker, the former General Counsel of the National Security Agency, who is trying to do the right thing, also floated the idea in a column a year ago that a “white knight” would steal everything that Was unsafe for an imaginary. Crypto fault and hold on to it while figuring out who actually owns what.

He said a precedent of sorts was set in 2021, when a hacker stole a whopping $600 million in virtual currency from lending platform Poly Network and returned it with a $500,000 fee and a promise that He will not be prosecuted.

But no one wanted to risk prosecution or civil liability by stealing from multiple people at once, and in the end “what we decided to do,” Baker recalled, “was to find a company that could recover the money from multiple people. “Or we were in a position to inform as much as possible, in the hope that we would fix much of it before the true nature of the problem became known.”

Eventually, Michaud realized that the wallet program’s largest legacy user was still Blockchain.com, used by Sullivan.

The first negotiations between the two companies were full of skepticism. Each wanted the other party to sign a nondisclosure agreement, but neither would do so themselves.

“In crypto, you need to be quite skeptical of people who call with something that sounds dramatic, because there are a lot of scammers out there,” recalls Len Castleman, president of Blockchain.com. “It was unclear who they were and what the scope of it was.”

But their references were checked, and Baker joined a group call to explain that the unciphered hackers were well-intentioned security experts, not extortionists. Blockchain.com agreed to help. It figured out a way to automatically update the wallets of people who visited its site, changed its app, and sent emails to holders of more than 1.1 million affected wallets since October 10, bringing the total to 90 million wallets it holds. Out of which is less than 2 percent. created.

Of course, many of those who were informed were also suspects. One of them posted a notice in the chat for crypto enthusiasts asking for guesses about what was going on. Security expert Dan Guido spotted it and posted on X, and someone responded by pointing to a notice on Unciphered’s site that it will have something related to the wallet to announce in the future.

Guido then asked people at his security engineering company, Trail of Bits, to see what Unciphered might be referring to. They resolved the issue within a few days, but agreed to remain silent at Unsifred’s request.

“They managed to keep it hidden for 20 months, which is crazy and that’s what’s needed,” Guido said. “People have a lot of potential to take advantage of this.”

Consumers can check if their wallet is unsecured www.keybleed.com,

Unfortunately, Sullivan’s wallet was not among those that suffered from the security flaw – mainly because he created his wallet in 2014, when Blockchain.info improved the randomness of his wallet. Had the security been worse, Blockchain.info would have been able to get its money back when it notified customers with compromised accounts.

After starting three companies in the industry and being slightly poorer than when they started, they have stopped working with crypto anyway. Now he is working on Artificial Intelligence.

“To be honest, crypto is a very hostile place, full of people attacking what you’re building, whether they’re trying to hack it, or challenges from regulators, or destroying Bitcoin. Other people interested in seeing it happen,” the former true believer said.

But he said he was glad he helped a large number of strangers who were still emotionally and financially connected: “I respect the people who are still fighting that battle.”

