If You Can’t Answer This Question Don’t Start a Production Company – Khoa Le – Film Courage

Film Courage: If you had to start from scratch and build a production company with the knowledge you have gained so far, how would you do it?

Khoa Le, entrepreneur and filmmaker: How will I do this? From a strategic perspective or from a functional perspective?

Film Courage: Both. I like how you’re naming these two.

lost: From a strategy standpoint, I would definitely make sure that you are clear on what the outcome is going to be. You want to know what you’re trying to achieve and that clarity is very important because that’s how you make your decisions from the beginning, that’s how you troubleshoot problems and figure things out because that part is so important. is clear.

Before I wasn’t so clear about it, before I just knew I wanted to make an impact and that’s a loose term but the more you get really limited (I wouldn’t say it’s an ultimate The goal is but something that seems almost impossible to achieve) but you know that’s what you want to see before you die, that’s what you have to figure out from the beginning when you build a company. You need to think about:

,Why do you want to exist?

,Does the world need another company?

,Does the world need another filmmaker?

,Does the world need another production company?

,Why do you want to compete?

If you want to make money by going into a different industry. There are a lot of places that make money, but that can't be the goal. Why are you going into production, because you love it so much? Why do you like that? Why do you love production so much? That part should be really obvious and it's surprising to me that so many people aren't obvious, they…

About this:

Khoa Le is a successful entrepreneur and professional filmmaker with a track record of producing successful films, commercials and corporate branding projects. He directed and co-executive produced the feature film “Vault Before Mickey”, which was distributed globally and released on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon. Additionally, Khoa directed the #1 hit Bahamian TV show “BTC Starmaker Season 5” and directed a TV pilot for the NY Yankees called “The Tryout”. In the period 2016–2018, Khoja served as co-executor and co-director as well as an executive producer and producer for the upcoming film “Ice Ice Baby” about Vanilla Ice and “Behind His Guitar” about Jose Feliciano. Worked as. In 2021, Khoja directed the live-action business film “Bezos” about Jeff Bezos.

Khoa is the CEO and founder of several companies, including Quibi Studios, Live Picture Studios, and Sutudu. In 2014, they were recognized by the SBDC and SBA as the fastest growing business in the tri-state area. He currently employs over 100 people and owns an 8000 square foot studio in Jersey City, NJ, located near Manhattan. Their businesses have grown significantly, with revenues increasing by more than 50% every year. This success earned them recognition from USPAACC, the largest Asian chamber of commerce in the US, which invited them to travel internationally and connect with other businesses to strategize for further growth. KHOA also received the “Fast 100” award from the USPAACC in 2018-2021.

