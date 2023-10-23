If Wikipedia changes its name, Elon Musk is ready to give it 1 billion dollars...

Mr Musk asked if cow and feces emojis could be added to his Wikipedia page.

Billionaire Elon Musk has been in the news ever since he took over Twitter, which was later changed to X. The SpaceX and Tesla founder regularly posts on the microblogging platform, often intriguing users around the world. Recently, the billionaire said that he would pay Wikipedia $1 billion if they changed their name. He said, “I’ll give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Wikipedia.” He said he would do so “in the interest of accuracy”.

When a user urged Wikipedia to go ahead with the name change, Mr Musk put forward another condition. The user said, “@Wikipedia, do it! You can always change it back after you archive it.” To which, the billionaire replied, “Minimum one year. I mean, I’m not stupid.”

In another post, he shared a screenshot of Wikipedia’s homepage which mentioned “Wikipedia is not for sale” and “A personal appeal from Jimmy Wales”. Mr. Musk continued, “Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money? It certainly doesn’t need it to operate Wikipedia. You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone! So, what is the money for? I am inquiring, the mind wants to know…”

(Please add this to my wiki page 🐄💩) – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 22 October 2023

Mr Musk also asked in a follow-up post whether cow and poop emojis could be added to his Wikipedia page.

Since being shared, his post has received 9.9 million views and over a lakh likes.

One user said, “They are always asking for donations, so be careful. They may come to collect.”

“Looks like this is a cage match challenge,” one person commented.

“Buy it and put the AI ​​in charge of updating it autonomously,” a third person commented.

“An ordinary rich man… would be willing to donate only if the institution is named after him!” one user commented.

Another person said, “Looking at the responses I can’t even imagine that these people are awakening the same earth as me.”

In May this year, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales had taken a dig at Mr Musk for censoring critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, a day before the country’s highly competitive presidential election. In one post, Mr Wells called out the billionaire for not supporting free speech by capitulating to Turkish demands to restrict content. In his post, Mr. Wales mentioned that when he faced a similar situation, Wikipedia pushed him back.

“Have you lost your mind, Yglesias? The option is to have Twitter throttle you completely or limit access to certain tweets. Which do you want?” Mr Musk said.

In response to Musk’s tweet, he said, “What Wikipedia did: We stood strong for our principles and fought all the way to the Turkish Supreme Court and won. Freedom of expression as a principle rather than a slogan. This is what it means to believe in.”

Wikipedia was blocked in Turkey for more than two years after the telecommunications watchdog cited a law allowing it to ban access to sites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.

Source: www.ndtv.com