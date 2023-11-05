If Trump wins, more voters hope for better finances, stay away from war – CBS News Poll

Given that things have been worsening in the US and have now reached their most negative levels in years, one can expect the incumbent president to lag in the pre-election surveys – as Joe Biden is doing this time. But that’s only half the story. The second thing is that Donald Trump himself has a distinct advantage when voters look ahead: More voters think they will be better off economically if Trump wins in 2024, and more voters think it will be better for Trump. They are the only ones who can keep America out of war, if it wins.

Mr. Biden’s Democratic base looks a little more volatile than Trump’s next year, which isn’t helping him. On those fiscal measures, Mr. Biden has not fully made the case to his fellow Democrats that he would help them economically, or address inequality — certainly not in the way Trump has made to Republicans. Have assured.

Looking abroad, Democrats are not as confident about Mr. Biden avoiding foreign wars as Republicans are about Trump doing so. And then more directly, Democrats are less likely to say they will vote. Granted, that’s a long way off, but it speaks to the challenges that face Mr Biden a year after Election Day.

Those partisans may also be reading the survey: Mr. Biden’s supporters respond to the idea of ​​a rematch primarily by saying they are nervous and disappointed; Trump says he is hopeful and inspired.

Also, as always in American politics, considerations of race continue to play a role.

Let’s highlight these in more detail – first, the financial factors:

Americans have long described financial setbacks as a result of inflation and interest rates. people who feel that they are worse economic situation Supporting Trump. And it’s not just punitive towards Mr Biden – those voters overwhelmingly think they will be better off economically if Trump wins.

And voters still believe that America still favors the rich over the middle and working classes, and Mr. Biden has not persuaded them that this will change during a second term, nor He has a meaningful advantage over Trump in being seen as helpful. Middle and working class.

Foreign Factors:

Since foreign policy dominates the news, it is not the central vote driver here (in presidential politics it rarely is) but then again, it is not helping Mr Biden either:

More than Mr Biden, it is Mr Trump who is more widely seen as making America less likely to be at war, and also more capable of increasing peace and stability in the world. These are difficult figures for a president trying to rebuild confidence at a time of international crisis.

Mr Biden gets less than full support from his own party: Democrats have less confidence in Mr Biden’s second term reducing the likelihood of war, while Republicans have confidence in Trump.

Specifically, on Israel, each group of partisans thinks that their candidate will bring a fair amount of support to Israel. This is the majority sentiment within Mr Biden’s own party, but a third of Democrats think Biden would support Israel too much – which in turn makes Mr Biden an underdog on this measure.

Democrats are divided over whether the US should provide military aid to Israel.

Trump takes advantage of the more isolationist tendencies that have long been prevalent in American politics, and which certainly impact much of the political right. He leads Mr Biden with the majority of voters who want the US to stay out of other countries’ affairs. And Trump is ahead, even though more voters think Trump will side with Russia on Ukraine or not take sides in that war.

Meanwhile, views about how things are going in the US are worse now than they were at the start of 2023, and have actually ticked up to their harshest rating as we head into winter.

Caste Factor:

Race has always been a factor in American politics, race also plays a role in the 2024 looming campaign.

The majority of white voters who support Trump believe it is racial minorities who are prioritized over white people in America today – but they believe that if Trump wins, he will treat everyone equally. Will try to do.

These sentiments were echoed by Trump voters on Election Day 2016, when he first won the presidency.

But Biden voters, and Democrats overall, see the impact of race in America quite differently: They believe white people have an advantage over racial minorities, and Mr. Biden is trying to treat them equally. Will – views are shared by white voters who support Mr. Biden.

Those financial factors could hurt Mr. Biden, along with black and Hispanic voters, a key part of the Democratic coalition, who are not convinced they will be helped economically if he wins a second term.

Hispanic voters are more likely to say their financial situation would improve under Trump than Mr Biden. And most black voters do not expect their financial situation to change if Mr. Biden wins reelection.

Partly as a result, support for both of those groups has declined since 2020. His large majority of black voters is not as large today, and Hispanic voters are divided in their voting preferences — similar to what we saw in September, but significantly less than the two-thirds who voted for him in 2020.

Abortion Factors:

The abortion issue helped keep Democrats competitive in the 2022 midterms, and they are nearly twice as likely as Republicans to say it would make them more likely to vote for them in 2024. It will be in the spotlight again this week in the Ohio referendum. Here, Mr Biden appears to have an opportunity, at least in terms of motivating his party. Most voters think his policies in a second term would try to protect abortion access (the public overall supports abortion being mostly legal). And Democrats are more confident about their impact than on some other issues.

All of this helps put Trump in a better national position for this potential 2024 matchup, by three points over Biden — a number that is slightly higher than in September and which would almost certainly result in a comfortable Electoral College victory for Trump. That will change if it emerges in a national vote next year.

Finally, here are the differences in how supporters of each candidate view the idea of ​​the matchup. There is a lot of despair and panic around, but it is more Trump voters who are optimistic and inspired.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted between October 30 and November 3, 2023, with a nationally representative sample of 2,636 U.S. adult residents. The sample was stratified by gender, age, race, and education based on the US Census American Community Survey. and current population surveys, as well as past votes. The margin of error is ±2.6 points.

