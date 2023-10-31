If this happens, Bitcoin prices could skyrocket like in March: Expert

In a recent post on Accredited as an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, Lumida Wealth is known for its expertise in alternative investments and digital assets.

Ahluwalia’s do Emphasized the need to monitor Bitcoin’s reaction to specific macroeconomic events. He said, “The test for Bitcoin as a macro asset will be ‘what happens if the Treasury auction fails?’ This year, Bitcoin surged during (1) the March bank failures and (2) rising Treasury rates that sent markets into turmoil. Here’s the third test…”

Will Bitcoin see another 50%+ rally?

Recall, the price of Bitcoin increased by more than 55% after the US banking crisis earlier this year. On March 10, 2023, the unprecedented collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was attributed to a capital crisis as well as a bank run, became the focal point of the broader 2023 United States banking crisis. It had a widespread impact and within five days many small to medium-sized American banks collapsed. While shares in the global banking sector declined, Bitcoin experienced a substantial increase in its value.

Recently, Bitcoin has been rising while Treasury rates have been destabilizing global markets. There are signs that interest rates on government bonds will rise, with the 10-year US Treasury yield crossing the 5% mark for the first time in 16 years. Typically, such yield increases may prompt investors to shift their portfolios away from riskier assets, increasing market volatility. However, like gold, Bitcoin has also been acting as a safe-haven asset in recent turbulent times.

Delving deeper into the topic, Ahluwalia explained, “The Bitcoin rally is, in part, due to concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to intervene with yield curve control or QE. […] Fidelity makes the case that the Fed may need to engage in Japanese-style yield curve control. If so, it will be extremely bullish for real estate, stocks, Bitcoin, bonds, REITs, TIPS, and real assets generally. This will also be bearish for USD. “America faces difficult choices.” He stressed the importance of structuring portfolios to withstand potential economic shocks and underlined the importance of commodities in countering inflationary pressures.

Ahluwalia shared his perspective on the current state of the Federal Reserve and the Treasury markets, and pointed to recent Treasury auctions that featured soft bid-to-cover ratios. “There is a legitimate argument that the Fed may need to intervene in the Treasury markets. The bid-to-cover ratio has been weak in recent Treasury auctions. “Japanese and American households are marginal buyers… and they have been rewarded with losses,” Ahluwalia commented.

Three-peat for BTC as a safe haven

He said the Fed’s balance sheet is “already upside down” […] It has the equivalent of negative equity (called deferred assets) – an accounting treatment that is not allowed for private companies… The Federal Reserve… suffered a mark-to-market loss of $1.5 trillion because it sold Treasuries… And bought MBS. For the first time in 107 years, the net interest margin of this bank is negative. “Its losses are poised to exceed its capital base.”

Ahluwalia explained that a Treasury auction is considered unsuccessful when the U.S. Treasury Department launches a regular auction of government securities, such as Treasury bills, notes or bonds, but fails to attract enough bids to cover the entirety of the securities offered. Is. Essentially, it signals a lack of interest from investors in acquiring government debt instruments at predetermined interest rates or yields.

On Bitcoin’s intrinsic value, Ahluwalia said, “My view on Bitcoin is that it is a ‘hedge against negative real rates’. This CFA thing is what Bitcoiners colloquially call ‘money printer go brrr.’” He also stressed the potential impact on risk assets if long-term rates rise significantly. .

“If long-term rates go up, it will hurt risk assets like long-term Treasuries. Higher discount rates will lead to re-rating of stocks – as we saw in 2022 and the last two months. However, if Bitcoin can rally during a ‘yield curve dislocation scenario’ that would give Bitcoin a ‘three peat’. Bitcoin will then find a welcome home on a large number of institutional balance sheets, Ahluwalia concluded his bullish thesis for Bitcoin.

At press time, BTC traded at $34,145.

