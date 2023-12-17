If They Can Handle Mars, They Can Probably Handle Your Neighborhood

Smart Tire Company / Smart Tire Company

It’s the weekend, and you’re finally where you want to be – loaded up your bicycle and going for a group ride with the boys. Whether riding on the road, mountain biking, or anything in between, you’re riding a bicycle, and that’s all that matters.

Again, this is a major mechanical problem. Your tire is punctured. Your friends now stand around as you work with the tubes, pump, and patch kit. You attempt to re-inflate your tires, knowing that you will never be able to get your bicycle tires back to proper inflation without a floor pump.

Or, perhaps worst of all, there is nowhere to repair a flat tire. Your group moves forward as you push your bicycle back toward your vehicle.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could ride a bicycle without worrying about a flat tire? What if flat tires become a thing of the past? This will at least be one less thing to worry about with your bicycle.

Well, this reality may be closer than you think. And if you think indestructible bike tires could only be the work of a place like NASA, you’re right.

Now, we haven’t seen NASA send a bicycle into space yet, but we’re certainly looking forward to tire tracks on the Moon. NASA has been sending manned and robotic vehicles to places like the Moon and Mars for quite some time.

As you can imagine, Mars is the last place you’d want a flat tire. Therefore, NASA decided to eliminate that capability.

Fast forward to 2020, the Smart Tire Company (STC) was founded in hopes of finding commercial uses for NASA’s tire technology. These uses also include the company’s new METL bicycle tyre.

STC gets its name from the process used to make its METL tires Shep Memory Acorpse RAedal TeaTechnology. This “smart” tire is made of a superplastic material called NiTinol+. NiTinol+ does not expand to absorb impacts but instead temporarily rearranges its molecular structure before immediately returning to its original shape.

METL bicycle tires are airless; So there will never be a flat tyre. STC claims they are “the first pneumatic bike tire option to achieve a lightweight, smooth ride with superior handling and durability.”

Although not yet fully released, the final product will feature a special integrated poly-rubber tread pattern that is designed to last a rider for the entire life of the bicycle. No punctures, no tears, no flats, no problems.

And while STC’s website only teases what a road bike tire might look like, the site does list some specialty tires, including gravel, mountain biking, and commuting.

At the moment, the price of STC’s METL bike tire is unknown. But he told consumers to expect to see a premium bicycle tire running on a high-end wheel. As the release date gets closer, we will know more about the price, weight, warranty, etc.

For now, if you’re interested in your own indestructible NASA bike tires, enter your information on STC’s 2024 waiting list. You can find all their information on their website.

