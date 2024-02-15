If the labor market is ‘hot’, why are people being laid off?

FILE – A UPS truck makes a delivery in Northbrook, Illinois, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Frustrated by what he called a “terrible counteroffer” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike now appears inevitable and called on the shipping giant Friday to improve its offer. Gave a time limit of. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. labor market has been “hot” and “surprisingly resilient” in recent weeks, but many companies still announced substantial job cuts.

Some of the biggest names in technology – Microsoft, Google, Meta and Salesforce – have recently cut jobs. Other major corporations like UPS and Citigroup are also cutting thousands of positions.

Those headlines have stoked anxiety among American workers, with talk of “layoffs” up 27% year-over-year on employee review website Glassdoor.

But so far, the increased concern has not been reflected in the underlying data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there were 1.6 million layoffs in December. That number is slightly higher than the 1.5 million who were projected to be let go in December 2022, but at 3.7%, the unemployment rate is still near a 50-year low.

“When you look at the entire economy, the level of layoffs is actually lower than before the pandemic,” said Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor.

Government data for January won’t be available until March, but analysis from executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows that layoff announcements have increased since the beginning of the year. Sectors such as technology and finance saw the biggest cuts, the report said.

However, those industries — which receive a disproportionate share of media attention — don’t reflect the workplaces of most Americans, said Nick Bunker, director of North American economic research at the employment website Indeed.

“The good news for most industries and businesses is that this is a question of growth rather than layoffs,” Bunker said.

Here’s what you need to know about layoffs and the current labor market.

Is the job market still strong?

One way economists assess the labor market is to look at how many jobs are added month over month. Those numbers have declined since the post-pandemic hiring surge but remain well above the pre-COVID average.

Last year, employers added an average of 255,000 jobs to their payrolls each month, consistently defying expectations. By comparison, the monthly average from 2015 to 2019 was 190,000.

Job openings also followed the same trend, falling from 10.6 million in January to 9 million in December in 2023, but still higher than the average of 6.4 million from 2015 to 2019.

And despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the unemployment rate has barely increased over the past two years and remains historically low. Wage growth is beginning to slow, but with inflation low, growth in hourly earnings is outpacing rising prices.

The ongoing “cooling” is part of the Federal Reserve’s goal as policymakers try to make a “soft landing” — reducing inflation without pushing the economy into recession.

Why are technical layoffs happening?

The job cuts in the tech sector follow a wave of hiring in recent years as companies hire in large numbers in anticipation of the future. Now, with more information, many are recalibrating.

“They’re starting to grapple with the fact that some of the pandemic-era trends they bet on haven’t panned out,” Zhao said.

The advent of new, powerful artificial intelligence tools could further disrupt tech jobs, but for now, Bunker agrees that over-aggressive hiring is the more likely explanation for the recent cuts.

According to Indeed data, job postings in software development today are about a third of what they were in March 2022. Media and communications postings have also declined.

According to the Challenger, Gray & Christmas report, in January, “restructuring” was the most cited reason for job cuts across all sectors, while AI was blamed for a small portion of them (less than 1%).

Should workers be concerned?

Annual inflation slowed to 3.1% last month, well below the peak of 9.1% in June 2022. There’s still a long way to go to reach the Fed’s 2% target rate, but so far, concerns about skyrocketing unemployment haven’t materialized — a sign that massive layoffs will be needed to tame inflation. Will not happen.

“Inflation has gone down significantly without a rise in unemployment, so lately, it seems like the Fed is saying, ‘Hey, we really don’t want to make the labor market any worse,’” Bunker said.

Bunker is “cautiously optimistic” that most Americans won’t have to be overly concerned about layoffs in the coming year.

Zhao pointed out that even in struggling regions, companies’ hiring practices can vary greatly.

He said, “I think it’s more important than ever for job seekers to do their research to find out what industries in their area are still hiring and even where those industries are. “Even within the U.S., which companies are performing well.”

Last month, non-farm payrolls increased by 353,000 from the previous month, according to preliminary data.

So which industries are hiring? The health care sector added more than 70,000 workers in January. The number of retail roles increased by 45,000 compared to the previous month, and social assistance jobs increased by 30,000.

Source: www.newsnationnow.com