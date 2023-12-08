'If the government got out of the housing market completely, prices would be lower' Peter Schiff says real estate is a big bubble because of guaranteed mortgages.

Peter Schiff, CEO and Chief Global Strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management, is known for his predictions of seismic global financial events.

In a podcast with Todd Sachs, founder of Sachs Reality, Schiff talked about the impact of government policies in artificially inflating real estate prices. He referred to his previous interviews on several old news channels, where he talked about “the consequences of keeping interest rates too low for too long and the moral hazards inherent with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.”

Real Estate Bubble: How Low Interest Rates Lead to Higher Real Estate Prices

Schiff said the real estate market is a hyperinflated bubble economy. According to financial commentators, Federal Reserve policies have artificially suppressed the cost of financing homes with low interest rates, and this policy is “largely subsidizing the asset bubble.” Policies encouraging the Fed to buy back government bonds and mortgage-backed securities also helped boost real estate prices.

Government-backed agencies such as the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Freddie Mac, and Fannie Mae guarantee mortgages and assure lenders against default risk. This results in reducing the credit risk of borrowers to some extent and making them eligible for lower interest rates on their mortgages.

“Homebuyers will qualify for larger loans than they would have in the free market,” Schiff said.

Schiff outlined a major pattern among American property buyers. Often buyers focus on their monthly payments and their ability to continue repayments rather than the cost of the asset. Buyers relied on government policies and purchased properties by making minimum down payments or no down payments at all.

Low interest rates encourage property buyers to rely more on long-term mortgages and purchase at higher prices. Property sellers also benefit because low-cost financing options generate higher prices for their inventory.

Schiff indicated that government policies to make housing affordable are not working as expected. Instead, it is making housing more expensive and causing buyers to take on larger mortgage risks. He also said that if the government stayed out of the housing market, prices would be lower and cheaper. Even though the financing will be at a higher interest rate, buyers “will not have to borrow as much money.”

Historical context: real estate market from 1980 to 2008

In the podcast, Schiff discusses the US real estate market and analyzes trends over different periods. During the 1980s and ’90s, interest rates were very high – in the range of 8% to 10%, but asset prices were low. This meant lower borrowings and other associated costs like insurance, taxes and maintenance. Schiff pointed out that Americans at the time had more savings, so they could make more advance payments, which reduced borrowing.

“In 2008, when the bubble burst, banks lost money because of defaults,” Schiff said. Some homeowners default on their mortgage for two reasons. In some cases, mortgage values ​​were higher than the value of their properties. For others, the teaser rate for their low-interest mortgage expired.

“Banks were in trouble because when people were defaulting, [the banks] They were withdrawing the collateral and the value of the collateral went down,” Schiff said.

He also pointed out that the vast majority that did not default on their mortgages created a banking crisis because there were no opportunities for value improvement on the collateral.

Schiff suggested that the problem facing lenders today is much larger than the crisis of 2007–2008.

“Today it’s a different story – banks are losing money on all mortgages, even mortgages where borrowers are current,” he said.

He said banks would be better off if more borrowers defaulted on their mortgages. This would allow banks to sell collateral and determine price corrections.

“I think all the banks that were too big to fail, that we saved, have now become even bigger and they’re going to fail,” Schiff said. “But it’s going to be even worse for the economy because we’ve made them so big since we got them out of the crisis last time.”

