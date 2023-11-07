If the bullish rally continues above $35K this is Bitcoin’s next target: BTC price analysis

By Shayan

Bitcoin’s recent price movement indicates a struggle between sellers and buyers around the critical resistance zone at $35K, resulting in consolidation with minor volatility. However, a bullish breakout from this level remains a substantial upside potential.

daily chart

Analyzing the daily chart, Bitcoin has maintained a noticeable uptrend, trending in an ascending channel pattern since the beginning of 2023. The price recently reached the important resistance level of $35K, which reflects the current buying pressure and signals a possible bullish market.

However, facing strong selling pressure at this resistance zone triggered a round of lateral consolidation. The bearish gap between the RSI indicator and price confirms the presence of sellers, indicating a reduction in bullish momentum. If buyers successfully breach this pivotal level, it could pave the way for a positive medium-term trend, potentially targeting higher resistance areas.

However, given the bearish divergence, a consolidation correction phase with a minor retracement remains likely. In this scenario, the middle limit of the ascending channel will be the initial support for buyers.

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has surpassed its previous important daily swing high around $31,800, maintaining a strong upward momentum. The price aims to overcome the decisive resistance of $35K underpinning the current market demand. However, upon reaching this resistance, the price faced rejection, leading to lateral consolidation.

Nevertheless, the ongoing supply and selling pressure has momentarily slowed the upward move, triggering a corrective phase. On the other hand, the emergence of a bearish gap between the price and the RSI indicator also indicates the possibility of a short-term retracement.

If sellers outweigh buyers, the key support levels for Bitcoin will be the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $31,200 and the previous swing high at $31,800. Conversely, if demand exceeds supply, an imminent breakout becomes likely to lead to a strong price rise.

The NVT (Network Value to Transaction) golden cross metric serves as an important indicator, which is calculated by dividing a coin’s market capitalization by the total BTC onchain transaction volume (USD). When the market capitalization significantly exceeds on-chain BTC transactions, it suggests overvaluation (2.2), and conversely, if it is significantly less, it suggests undervaluation (-1.6).

Currently, the indicator stands at 2.245, which shows that the current BTC market capitalization is in an overvalued state. However, historical trends have shown that during recovery phases, BTC prices often rise as market capitalization increases, leading to further price increases and transition to a bullish market.

Given this pattern, it seems more reasonable to consider a possible change to a bullish market in the future rather than considering the overheating signal from the NVT Golden Cross indicator as a cause for concern.

Additionally, it is important to focus on accumulation signals when the indicator drops below -1.6, indicating oversold conditions. Historical data has shown that the oversold areas of the NVT Golden Cross indicator have presented excellent buying opportunities during recoveries and bull markets.

