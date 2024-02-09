fever pitch! The Football Association is considering trialling a new blue card to deal with indiscipline and offenses during matches.

Sacre blue! The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is to trial the addition of a new card aimed at dealing with players who misbehave. The new blue card will force players to spend 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Everyone knows that a red card means you’re in deep trouble, even outside the world of football. In sports, if you are shown a red card, it means that you will not take part in the match immediately and cannot be replaced by another player. serious talk.

The yellow card is a warning to be careful and alert. If you are shown this, it means you are guilty of a minor offence, but commit a foul again and a second yellow card is equivalent to an immediate dismissal.

The new blue card is somewhere in between. If a player commits a flagrant foul or behaves rudely, he may be shown a blue and forced to sit in the sin-bin for 10 minutes. As in rugby, the sin-bin is largely a matter of shame for the players.

The strength of a blue card is equal to that of a yellow card, so if a player gets two blue cards or one blue and one yellow card, they will receive a red card and will be ordered to move quickly.

bad behavior is on the rise

Ifab wants to introduce a blue card to deal with the increasing controversies on the pitch. It is also believed that behavior on the pitch reflects on the fans, and it is hoped the blue card will help reduce hostility between spectators and grassroots sports.

So far, the Premier League has confirmed that they will not be involved in preliminary testing and that blue cards will be tested at lower levels of play first.

As far as it goes, it’s a great idea euronews culture is concerned. If nothing else, it’s got us thinking about all the other times in life when a sin-bin might be a useful thing.

Take an artist who is committed to releasing a copious amount of work, only to suffer from high-output. ridley scott He is a hard-working director who is famous for making a ton of films that are sometimes sublime but also regularly dull. Maybe spending a little time in the sin-bin after every bad movie would help him choose his next project a little more carefully.

Then there are all those public mistakes that celebs make and then double because of the spotlight.

remember when the rapper nicki minaj A misinformed tweet was posted about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad having swollen testicles due to the vaccine. Imagine if someone had shown Minaj a blue card and forced her to sit out of the public spotlight instead of descending into a full-blown anti-vaxxer nutjob.

Of course, anyone who does too much wrong still deserves criticism and should be shunned by the public, but these are the small mistakes that can lead to a blue card for the culture sector. Who will be the judge? Let the court of public opinion decide! In the attention economy, many stars fall off the cliff of sensitivity when they face resistance to their silly comments. Instead of the tried and failed double action, why not use the time for some inner reflection and glorious, under-estimated silence in the sin-bin.

