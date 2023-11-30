'If Tesla joins the union it's because we deserve it': Elon Musk says he's made his factory workers millionaires, but admits some people may still be against him

The United Auto Workers (UAW) warned Elon Musk that he will be hiring Tesla staff members right under their noses. Now Musk – a vocal critic of unions – says the company will be partly to blame if his employees choose to join.

In an extensive interview during new York Times’ At the DealBook summit this week, Musk said he doesn’t like unions because they create division within organizations.

The richest man on Earth said he has worked hard to create opportunities for employees in his company’s hierarchy – even claiming he made factory workers millionaires thanks to stock options Have given. As a result, he said there is no need for unions like Tesla’s.

“I think it’s generally not good to have an adversarial relationship between one group and another group in a company,” Musk said. “I disagree with the unions’ view… [because] I don’t like anything that creates the idea of ​​masters and peasants.

“I think unions naturally try to create negativity in a company.”

Whatever Musk’s opinion on the UAW’s strategy, the union has won some high-profile victories in recent months. Under the leadership of President Shawn Fenn, the UAW secured a deal in November for a record 33% wage increase for employees of the Detroit Three automakers, including General Motors, Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, and Ford Motor Company. Was, included.

After announcing a historic victory against America’s three largest automakers, Fenn made it clear that he will be knocking on Tesla’s door next time. A post on the UAW’s site reads: “Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $230 billion. US production has more than doubled since 2020, and Tesla sales are growing rapidly.

“The question is, will Tesla employees get their fair share? It’s time for Tesla workers to stand up and fight for more.”

In a November 29 interview, Musk was confident that he had done his part to ensure that his employees actually got their share, saying: “There are many people at Tesla who have worked their way up from working on the line to senior management. Are made. There are no masters and farmers, everyone eats at the same table, everyone parks in the same parking spots.

“The thing is, I really know the people on the line because I’ve worked on the line.”

Musk, who famously slept on the floors of Tesla factories, said: “I’m no stranger to them.”

‘we deserve it’

Musk claimed that he has offered to hold a company-wide vote on unionization at Tesla “several times”, but was told that it would require a call by the employees or the union.

“I don’t know, maybe they’ll form a union,” he thought. “If Tesla becomes unionized it will be because we deserved it and because we failed in some way.”

Musk already had an idea of ​​what would happen if workers decided to join in: Just a week earlier the company had been hit by its first strike.

Sweden’s industrial union IF Metall completely halted the company’s operations in the Scandinavian country after Tesla refused to agree a wage deal with 120 mechanics at seven different workshops.

IF Metal announced a strike in late October, which has since been joined by several unions, including dockworkers, who are now refusing to unload imported Tesla cars arriving at ports and even That also employees the state-owned postal service responsible for delivering license plates.

“This is crazy,” Musk summed up the situation after being tagged in a post on X.

In the US, Tesla has moved against union outcry, recently telling employees they can’t wear UAW-branded T-shirts.

The man, worth $228 billion at the time of the article, said Tesla “works hard to ensure everyone’s prosperity,” adding: “We give stock options to everyone, we’ve created many people who Just working on the line, who didn’t even work” Know what stocks were, we made them millionaires. “

In an appeal to his 120,000 employees at the EV maker, Musk said his main concern about talent is to encourage employees to stay with Tesla when they are being offered easier jobs with other businesses.

“The challenge is how do we retain great people to do the hard work of building cars when they have six other opportunities they could easily do,” he said. “That’s the real difficulty.”

He said, “I just want to say that I incredibly admire the people who make cars, and they know it.”

Source: fortune.com