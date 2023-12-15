If married people filing jointly can you have two primary residences? , SmartAsset

Getting married and owning multiple homes are boons for happiness – unfortunately, the tax exemption for two primary residences is not among the benefits of such a status. Although it would be great if two people filing taxes got double the benefits and exemptions, US tax laws require married couples filing jointly to claim only one primary residence each year. Understanding what qualifies as a primary residence is paramount, as it impacts tax liabilities and unlocks a variety of benefits, from exclusions on capital gains taxes to various tax credits and deductions. Here’s how to tell which home is your primary residence and what exceptions lenders make for two primary residences.

Can you have two primary residences if a married person filing jointly?

The U.S. tax code offers tax benefits for married couples who file jointly and own a home. While duplicating these tax benefits with another residence will help your bottom line when filing taxes, it is not possible to claim two primary residences due to IRS tax rules.

Even if you have two homes that you spend equal amounts of time in, you will choose one as your primary residence for tax purposes. The IRS calls this home the “main home.” As a result, each couple must designate a main household when they file. This requirement means that you will receive tax benefits specific to a property each year, such as excluding capital gains taxes from selling your home.

Outside of your tax circumstances, it is possible for the lender to have two primary residences. For example, a married couple can obtain two primary residences if each spouse purchases a primary residence and keeps their mortgages separate. This would mean that each spouse would have enough income to purchase a home.

Additionally, conventional loans can create a second primary residence in some situations. For example, buying a home for an adult child or disabled parent means the home is a primary residence, even if you already have a primary residence. Similarly, co-signing the mortgage for someone else’s primary residence gives you partial ownership. However, these situations do not mean that you must tell the IRS that you have multiple primary residences. When you file with your spouse, you will use the IRS’s definition of primary residence to designate a household with this status.

What qualifies as primary residence?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides guidelines for determining what qualifies as a primary residence, also known as the “main home.” The primary residence is generally where an individual or married couple lives most of the time.

If you live in and own the same home, it is automatically your primary residence. On the other hand, owning multiple homes that you live in can complicate the situation. Typically, the home where you spend more than half the year is a primary residence. However, if you live in one home for six months and another home for the other six months of the year, it is best to select that as your primary residence to maximize your tax benefits. This option has tax implications that are important to understand.

Why does primary residence matter?

The distinction of primary residence, or “main home”, matters to homeowners primarily because of the specific tax incentives and benefits associated with this designation. Here are several reasons why this is important:

Tax exemption on home sale profit: One of the key benefits is the ability to exclude up to $250,000 of profit from the sale of a primary residence from capital gains taxes. Joint filers (such as married couples) can exclude capital gains twice as much as single filers. This way, the first $500,000 of gain a couple makes from selling their primary residence is not taxed. This exclusion can result in significant tax savings.

Low Mortgage Rates: Selling your primary residence and buying a second residence usually involves taking out a mortgage. Lenders typically offer lower interest rates for primary home purchases because homeowners prioritize paying for their main home over secondary assets.

Selling your primary residence and buying a second residence usually involves taking out a mortgage. Lenders typically offer lower interest rates for primary home purchases because homeowners prioritize paying for their main home over secondary assets. 1031 exchange rules, The 1031 exchange law allows you to defer capital gains taxes by selling one investment property and buying another investment property of similar value. This rule does not apply to primary residences and may present challenges if you want to convert your investment property into your primary residence. For example, a primary residence that used to be a 1031 exchange is not eligible for the capital gains exclusion unless you have lived in it for five years.

proving principal residence for tax purposes

Generally, proving your main home depends on where you spend your time, where you vote and where you receive mail. For example, the primary residence you list on your tax forms must match the one on your driver’s license and voter registration card. Similarly, bank statements, insurance policies and mortgage documents can show your original residence. If you’ve recently moved, utility bills are helpful to prove where you live.

Additionally, a mobile home, apartment or boat can be your primary residence if it has a sleeping area, kitchen, and bathroom. If you rent and live in an apartment, that property is your main home, even if you have a second home.

Remember, traveling abroad for part of the year or being away due to illness does not disqualify you for primary residence. Similarly, if you are an active duty military member, a prolonged absence from your home will not affect your primary residence status.

Tax exemption for main residence

Tax exemptions on selling your principal residence allow you to exclude at least a portion of the capital gains from your taxes. However, couples must meet a set of criteria to qualify for the exemption: First, you must have lived in the property for at least two of the last five years before selling it. Additionally, you can only claim the capital gains exemption once every two years, so a recent sale will make you ineligible.

It is important to remember that rebates do not protect you from loss. As a result, selling your primary residence at a loss will not improve your tax situation, regardless of your filing status or residence status.

Tax benefits on selling primary residence

When you sell a home for more money than you paid for it, you may be subject to capital gains taxes. However, married couples may receive a tax exemption on capital gains of up to $500,000 on the sale of a principal residence.

So if you and your spouse sell the house and make $300,000 from the sale, you won’t have to pay any capital gains taxes with this exemption. And, if you make $750,000, your first $500,000 of profit is exempt, meaning you have to pay taxes on $250,000.

This rule can help keep your taxes affordable when you sell your home and put more money toward your next home purchase.

The IRS prohibits married couples from claiming two primary residences for tax purposes. The designation of primary residence, or “main home”, holds significant importance for homeowners because of the range of tax benefits associated with this status. Therefore, it is important to understand the implications of the primary residence designation to navigate the complexities of tax benefits and ensure a favorable financial outcome when selling a home.

Tips for Primary Residences When Filing Jointly as a Married Couple

Selling your home is subject to capital gains tax if you exceed the exclusion limit or don't qualify for the exemption.

If real estate is not your primary residence it may be taxed when sold – and that’s okay. You can navigate the capital gains situation on the sale of your second home or other piece of property, thereby maximizing your profits.

