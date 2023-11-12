‘If I wanted to, I would have given it to you’: CVS customer claims pharmacist got her number from the ‘system’ to send her messages after she rejected him.

A user on TikTok has sparked controversy after claiming that a CVS pharmacist contacted her using the store’s information because she didn’t give him her phone number.

In the video, which has more than 94,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Brooke (@capricornb1mbo) writes, “Thinking about that time the CVS pharmacist asked for my number and because I didn’t give it to him he got it from his system And texted me. ,

She then shows related text message exchanges, where the man claims he “met” [her] At CVS.”

“Like it ain’t romantic babe, if I wanted I would have given it to you,” she says in the caption.

She doesn’t show the rest of the conversation, although she does write in the comments that “it took me a while to realize this wasn’t okay.”

According to commentators, this happens more often than one might think.

One user recalled, “Once at a study abroad fair in college a guy followed me and took my name from the sign up list and then called me and asked me out and when I said ‘no’ he got mad Done.”

“I was 16 once and the tech hit me up, I said I’m good and I’m 16, and he found my Instagram using my last name and labeled me ‘innocent,’” Another claimed. “Oh my God, remember me’ and I was literally like you’re at least 40 and I’m being patient with you and I’m underage.”

“Some guy did this to me when I signed up at my local ice cream shop to get a discount,” shared a third. “He texts me once a month to tell me he loves me.”

Others said that Brooks should have escalated the issue with CVS.

“Uhm throw him out?? I work at a pharmacy and you cannot lawfully share customer information or misuse customer information,” one user said.

“Definitely tell the boss over there, there are plenty of wonderful women who could take his job,” offered another.

An additional TikToker elaborated, “I work as a techie and my pharmacist works as a techie, someone used someone’s address to show up and lost her license.”

“Fire him, he’s a huge deal,” another user said.

The Daily Dot contacted CVS via email and Brooke via Instagram direct message.

