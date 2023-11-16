If I pay $30,000 for my child's wedding do I need to worry about gift tax?

Imagine that your child is getting married and you want to help him bear the wedding expenses. You’ve been saving for years and now have $30,000 set aside for their big day, which you plan to hand over as a check.

However, before you transfer that much cash, it’s important to understand the potential tax implications of giving a $30,000 gift. A gift of this size may require you to pay federal gift taxes, which can reach up to 40%. The good news is that you can avoid paying gift taxes altogether, but there are reporting requirements and other limitations to keep in mind. Consult a financial advisor to minimize your gift tax obligations.

Federal gift tax at a glance

The federal gift tax applies when you transfer money or property to someone else without receiving something of equal value in return. Gift tax rates range from 18% to 40% depending on the size of the gift.

However, not all gifts trigger this federal tax. The IRS allows you to give up to $17,000 per year to each individual ($34,000 for married couples) without owing any gift taxes. This is called the annual exclusion and will increase to $18,000 per person in 2024.

However, gifts in excess of this annual exclusion are not necessarily taxed. Instead, they reduce the amount of money or property you can own tax-free during your lifetime. This lifetime limit is known as the basic exclusion amount or lifetime exemption and is adjusted each year for inflation.

The gift tax applies only after you exhaust your lifetime exemption. In 2023, an individual can give up to $12.92 million over his lifetime without the gift tax being applied (this will increase to $13.61 million in 2024). For example, if someone were to donate $13 million, he or she would only have to pay gift taxes on $80,000. And if you need additional help planning major gifts, consider contacting a financial advisor.

How gift taxes could affect a $30,000 wedding gift

If you want to give $30,000 to help with a child’s wedding, it can be structured a few different ways.

As a gift from you alone to your child, a $30,000 wedding gift on its own will avoid most tax liability. This gift is only $13,000 more than the $17,000 annual exclusion for 2023, so it could all potentially be taxable if you’re single.

If this is your first time exceeding the annual exclusion, there’s even better news. In that case, the extra $13,000 would reduce your $12.92 million lifetime exclusion by that amount. You don’t actually have to pay any gift tax until you exceed the remainder of your lifetime exclusion, although you will still need to file Form 709.

Alternatively, you can gift $15,000 to both your child and their future spouse and avoid the annual exclusion limits (remember, you can make gifts up to the annual exclusion amount per year per person,

Talk to a financial advisor about this to make sure you arrange your gifts in your best interests.

How to Avoid Gift Tax on a $30,000 Wedding Gift

But what if you are rich enough and you have already passed your lifetime limit? If it looks like you’ll owe taxes on your $30,000 wedding gift, there are a few more ways you can potentially avoid them:

Sharing gifts with spouse: If you’re married, you and your spouse can agree to split the gift on your tax return. This will allow each of you to earn $17,000 in gifts (in 2023) without increasing the annual exclusion. This way, you can give up to $34,000 to your child tax-free.

Pay expenses directly: Another way to avoid gift tax is to make payments directly to wedding vendors instead of gifting cash to your child.

Distribute gifts over several years: You can also skip the annual exclusion each year over multiple years and avoid triggering the gift tax.

Limitations and Risks of Gift Tax Avoidance

Although there are many ways you can legally avoid paying gift taxes, there are still requirements and risks to consider. Some of them include:

Proper Reporting: Gift amounts over $17,000 must be reported to the IRS on Form 709 to track the lifetime exclusion. Failure to file Form 709 may result in penalties.

Mutual consent: Gift-splitting requires that both spouses consent and file Form 709. Failure to demonstrate mutual consent may also result in IRS penalties. Additional considerations may come into play when gift-splitting if you live in one of the nine community property states.

State Gift Tax: Two states – Connecticut and Minnesota – impose state gift taxes. This may also result in avoidance of federal gift tax.

The lifetime limit will be reduced in 2026. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) doubled the lifetime gift and estate tax exemption limits for individual filers in 2018. But starting in 2016, that generous limit will return to pre-2018 levels (adjusted for inflation). Keep in mind that a financial advisor can help you understand and interpret changes in tax law.

ground level

Most people can avoid paying federal gift taxes when contributing $30,000 to a child’s wedding. The reason for this is the generous lifetime exclusion amount gifts. However, you will still need to properly report gifts in excess of the annual exclusion amount on your tax return. For 2023, this amount is $17,000. In 2024, the exclusion amount increases to $18,000. For taxpayers whose lifetime gifts may exceed the $12.92 million tax-free exclusion amount, gift-splitting and other strategies may provide a way to raise money for a wedding without being taxed.

tax planning tips

If you’re thinking of making a large financial gift, meet with a financial advisor and review how it may affect your taxes and estate planning. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo Credits: ©iStock.com/PeopleImages, ©iStock.com/designer491, ©iStock.com/shapecharge

