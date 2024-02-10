jayk7/moment via Getty Images

In this article I have discussed a valuable lesson about the stock market.

If I had to pick just one lesson I’ve learned from my 45 years of studying the stock market, it would be: keep up with the primary trend and do not engage in high-frequency trading, If one thinks of it as entertainment, like going to a casino then it is fine, but if one thinks of it as an “investment” it usually ends in disaster.

The more frequently you trade (like day trading), the greater the potential for overall loss. This is something I have learned from both experience and observation. Wealth is accumulated by identifying the primary trend and sticking with it, not by high-frequency trading.

There is a basic principle at work in high-frequency trading that results in success being concentrated among a small number of players. Two models describe this trend: the law of value and Pareto’s principle.

law of price Says that 50% of the work is completed by the square root of the total number of employees.

This applies to every round of stock trading, and a small number of traders get most of the money after each iteration.

Imagine starting out with 100 traders. Ten of them (the square root) will receive 50% of the profit, while 90 traders will have to share the other 50% (some of them will have to lose everything and leave the game). The concentration of wealth will continue with each successive iteration until, theoretically, all the money will go to just one individual player, while the rest will go to zero. This is what happens when you play the game of Monopoly all the way to the end.

In day trading, it is not so easy as there are always new players coming into the game, but the tendency to concentrate money is the same. In a casino, the dealer and the house never lose. In day trading, market-makers, high-frequency algorithms and trading platforms always win.

Pareto principle It is said that 80% of the work is done by 20% of the total people working. At first glance, this seems different from the law of price, but that is only because there is a law of price. dependent on scale, As the number of players increases, the difference disappears and the two theories converge. In games with very large numbers of players, such as the stock market, both theories predict the same thing… 1% traders will take 50% money (table below).

This is why we allocate only a small portion of our money to “trading”. Most of our positions remain in line with what we have determined to be the primary trend in the market. This tactic is enough information to determine the primary trend above all the daily noise and MSM fear mongering.

There have been three major bullish periods in the stock market over the past 100 years (we are currently in the third of these) and three trading-range periods that were filled with bear markets (red highlights). We are just over halfway through the current bullish trend.

ANG Traders, Stockchart

Within major bullish trends, a fractal pattern of trading-ranges and rallies occurs. The SPX has just broken out of the trading-range we have been in since 2022 (the purple area and the red-pointer below). The trading-range we just broke out of lasted twice as long as the others, but now the next up-leg has been confirmed and should last 1.5-3.5 years. (See our entry for the 2024 Seeking Alpha market prediction contest here and results here.)

ANG Traders, Stockchart

Rough regression helps us identify the primary trend; It has been growing rapidly since 2009.

ANG Traders, Stockchart

A closer look at the bull market since 2009 shows that technically the SPX has room to rally before becoming overbought, and the index is riding high above the ref regression mid-line. The SPX is just starting to recover from a “dip” within the primary bullish trend.

ANG Traders, Stockchart

Despite all the fear and gloom spread by the mainstream media about inflation and recession, none of this has materialized (we’ve written about it here).

The 10-2 inversion that is touted as a reason to expect a recession is misinterpreted; there are Two Reversal before recession (on monthly scale). We still have to recover from the first upset. We have a few years before we have to think about a recession.

ANG Traders, Stockchart

And when it comes to the effect of interest rates, the chart below shows that, after the initial shock, interest rates lift the economy and the stock market. The situation is similar to the beginning of the dotcom bull market (black rectangle below).

ANG Traders, Stockchart

The most fundamental driver of the stock market is the federal government’s spending deficit; One Increasing Losses (downward green-arrow) are related to SPX rallies, and decreasing Losses (red arrows below) are related to SPX weakness. At this point in 2024, the deficit is set to increase slightly from last year, meaning The primary bullish trend should continue its charge higher.

ANG Traders, Stockchart

Wealth accumulation is about identifying the primary trend and staying on the right side of it.

