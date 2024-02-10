February 10, 2024


jayk7/moment via Getty Images

In this article I have discussed a valuable lesson about the stock market.

If I had to pick just one lesson I’ve learned from my 45 years of studying the stock market, it would be: keep up with the primary trend and do not engage in high-frequency trading,If one thinks of it as entertainment, like going to a casino then it is fine, but if one thinks of it as an “investment” it usually ends in disaster.

learnrepeatacademy.com/

learnrepeatacademy.com

ANG Traders, Stockchart

ANG Traders, Stockchart

ANG Traders, Stockchart

ANG Traders, Stockchart

ANG Traders, Stockchart

ANG Traders, Stockchart

ANG Traders, Stockchart

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AMC Networks' US ad revenue drops 23 percent, streaming subscriptions rise to 11.4 million

AMC Networks’ US ad revenue drops 23 percent, streaming subscriptions rise to 11.4 million

February 10, 2024
Scarlett Johansson and Dan Marino are enjoying almost being champions in Super Bowl ad

Scarlett Johansson and Dan Marino are enjoying almost being champions in Super Bowl ad

February 10, 2024

You may have missed

AMC Networks' US ad revenue drops 23 percent, streaming subscriptions rise to 11.4 million

AMC Networks’ US ad revenue drops 23 percent, streaming subscriptions rise to 11.4 million

February 10, 2024
Scarlett Johansson and Dan Marino are enjoying almost being champions in Super Bowl ad

Scarlett Johansson and Dan Marino are enjoying almost being champions in Super Bowl ad

February 10, 2024
Panini releases new WWE NFTs – Slam Wrestling

Panini releases new WWE NFTs – Slam Wrestling

February 10, 2024
‘Plenty of deals;’ How to save money on Super Bowl snacks – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

‘Plenty of deals;’ How to save money on Super Bowl snacks – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

February 10, 2024
Five Times You Shouldn't Renovate Your Home Before Selling It

Five Times You Shouldn’t Renovate Your Home Before Selling It

February 10, 2024
Mill Creek walks away from "troubled" apartment project in Oakland

Mill Creek walks away from “troubled” apartment project in Oakland

February 10, 2024