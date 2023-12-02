If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares in December, these would be these!

Image Source: Getty Images

I’m making a list of the best dividend stocks to buy in 2024. More specifically, I am looking for FTSE 100 If the global economy continues to struggle, stocks could perform strongly.

This week, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said, “Growth so far in 2023 has been stronger than expected, but is now moderating due to tight financial conditions, weak trade growth and low business and consumer confidence.,

It said geopolitical tensions and the larger-than-expected impact of central bank rate hikes have increased risks to the economy.

Clearly, UK stock investors need to tread carefully. Threats to corporate profitability are high, and this casts a shadow over dividend projections for the new year.

Dividend forecast fell

To clarify the issue, the financial services giant aj bell Recently raised the knife on its own profit and dividend projections in recent months. It now expects total payments to reach £78.7 billion in 2023, down from £83.8 billion projected over the summer.

Furthermore, the company stated that “Estimates for 2024 are also low,

It was noted that “An understandable degree of skepticism regarding FTSE 100 earnings and dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024“, and that reflects investor skepticism”Ongoing inflation and input cost concerns, high interest bills, tax increases and unclear economic outlook,

I have 2 FTSE shares on my radar

So which UK blue-chip shares are good to pick in this environment? Well, I’m tipping National Grid (LSE:NG) to continue index-beating and growing dividends over the next few years. That’s why I’m considering buying shares of it for my Stocks and Shares ISA in December.

City analysts agree with my optimistic view on the dividend. As a result, the power transmission business offers a sizeable dividend yield of 5.7% and 5.8% for the next two financial years (by March 2024 and 2025), respectively.

Given National Grid’s large debt, higher interest rates could prove a problem in 2024. Yet its highly defensive operations mean it should still continue to pay big dividends. In my opinion, the steady demand for electricity and zero competition makes it a great safe haven.

life insurer aviva (LSE:AV) also looks like a solid choice for dividend income next year. That is why I am considering increasing my existing stake in the company. I opened a position in a FTSE firm in October.

Aviva – which projects an impressive 8.3% for 2024 – could see demand for its non-general insurance products decline if economic conditions become tough. Sales of wealth, security and retirement products often decline when consumers feel distressed.

But a strong balance sheet means it should still be able to increase shareholder payouts. Its Solvency II shareholder cover ratio stood at a strong 200% as of September. The rock-solid financial foundations also give the business scope to buy back more shares after buying back £300m in the first half.

Royston Wild holds positions in Aviva plc. The Motley Fool UK recommends AJ Bell PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

