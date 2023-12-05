Image source: Britvic

A popular way to find cheap stocks is to use the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. It divides a company’s stock price by its earnings per share (EPS) to determine how to value the stock.

This can be best understood with an example.

A tale of two banks

For the four quarters up to September 30, 2023, HSBC Reported EPS of £1.09 compared to 34.7p barclays, At first glance, this suggests that HSBC shares would be a better investment because the company is more profitable.

But this does not take into account the number of shares issued. Adjusting for this gives a P/E ratio of 5.5 for HSBC, compared to 4.1 for Barclays.

This means that Barclays offers better value. Had their ratio been the same, its shares would have been about 50p (35%) higher.

Average P/E for FTSE 100 Is 15. However, traditional banks attract lower multiples than technology companies.

However, I already have exposure to the sector through shareholdings in two banks. So, if I had some extra cash to invest, I would look for cheaper stocks elsewhere.

big brands

A stock that has caught my eye recently unilever (LSE:ULVR). This is because it is trading just 2% above its 52-week low.

I used to own shares in the fourth largest company in the FTSE 100. But I sold them at the beginning of the cost of living crisis because I thought consumers would switch to cheaper brands.

However, the company has exceeded my expectations and the slight decline in sales volumes has been compensated by a significant increase in prices.

However, Unilever’s board acknowledges that the performance of the business has not matched the strength of its brands. The company has therefore embarked on a program of change with an emphasis on growth, increased productivity and simplicity.

Its P/E ratio is currently around 14 – its lowest since 2018. I think now might be a good time to invest.

However, it’s likely to take quite some time for its share price to change, so I don’t expect any fireworks right away.

an option

Another stock in Footsie that seems to offer good value is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

It is an investment company, which means it is better to assess its ‘cheapness’ by comparing its market cap to the underlying value of its assets. Currently, it trades at a discount of 14%.

As of early 2021, its shares were regularly changing hands at close to the net asset value per share.

But despite claiming to only “invest in”Most extraordinary growth companies“, It appears to have fallen out of favor. With the current emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), I thought it would perform better.

Its three largest holdings are asml, NVIDIA And Amazon – All of them are adopting the AI ​​revolution. Their stocks have increased by 15%, 181% and 61% respectively since December 2022.

Some are concerned that it has too many interests in unlisted companies. They may be difficult to liquidate if cash is needed. Furthermore, it is difficult to make an accurate valuation as no active market exists for their shares.

Despite this, I think it is well positioned to benefit from the renewed interest in technology stocks and I would take a position if I could.

