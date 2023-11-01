If Ethereum price is able to sustain a key level it will see an “uptick”

Ethereum price is still struggling to clear the $1,850 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH may rise again if it surpasses $1,820 and $1,850.

Ethereum still faces a major hurdle near the $1,850 area.

The price is trading above $1,785 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key rising channel forming with support near $1,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

If the pair overcomes the $1,820 resistance, it could extend its rise.

Ethereum price remains supported

Ethereum started a slow and steady rise from the $1,740 area. ETH was able to reclaim the $1,800 resistance zone and avoid a major downside correction like Bitcoin.

Bulls also pushed the price above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward correction from high $1,865 to low $1,740. Furthermore, there is a key rising channel forming with support near $1,800 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,785 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,820 level. It is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside correction from high $1,865 to low $1,740.

If ETH overcomes the $1,820 resistance, it could head towards the key resistance at $1,850. A close above the $1,850 resistance could trigger a fresh rally. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to $1,950.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance is near $2,000, above which the price may accelerate. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the level of $2,120. The main hurdle is $2,250.

Bearish wave in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,820 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside lies near the $1,800 level, the 100-hour simple moving average and the trend line.

The next major support is $1,770. Key support is now forming near the $1,750 and $1,740 levels. A drop below the $1,740 support level could trigger a bearish wave. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,650.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,740

Major resistance level – $1,820

source: www.newsbtc.com