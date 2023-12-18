If DSLR cameras are dead, why are they still so popular? Here are 5 reasons

TechRadar recently ran a WhatsApp poll asking ‘Which camera do you use – mirrorless, DSLR, phone, or all of the above?’ Phones came out on top by a heavy margin, but it was also surprising how many votes DSLRs received, with almost twice as many votes as mirrorless (see below).

Buyers are also putting their money where their WhatsApp votes are. During the Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday sale, by far the most popular camera deals by click-through on TechRadar were for entry-level DSLRs. Sure, cheaper gear flies off the shelves in greater quantities, but even entry-level mirrorless cameras at a similar price point like the Canon EOS R100 couldn’t compete with the Rebel T7/EOS 2000D DSLR (a deal on that, by the way). , was far from the best in our roundup).

The continued popularity of DSLRs is not dependent on quality considerations – the latest and greatest cameras are mirrorless. In 2021, I traded in my pro DSLR to get a Nikon Z6 II, and I love it – it is one of the best mirrorless cameras, after all. All the big camera brands are now in the mirrorless field, while DSLRs are a dormant market. Despite the existing Pentax K3 III (K3 III Monochrome), it’s been almost four years since new DSLRs like the EOS Rebel T8i / EOS 850D have been released – and it was clear then that the technology had already peaked.

Although the DSLR market is stagnant in terms of new gear, people are still using these cameras, and a good number are researching deals on them. So what is it about these forgotten cameras that is still attractive? Certainly they haven’t gotten any worse since the dawn of mirrorless – but if there is little hope for future developments in DSLR technology while mirrorless continues to improve, why are people still keen on the form factor? I can see a few reasons, and who might really enjoy DSLRs in the coming years.

1. They’re cheap, especially secondhand

Value for money is where the matter of DSLR starts. The best beginner DSLRs are now the cheapest interchangeable lens cameras you can buy, and the secondhand market is huge. You can buy an old entry-level DSLR with a lens for as little as $60 / £50, while the most recent models are under $500 / £400, especially in the best holiday deals.

For those who want to develop their photography skills, picking up additional lenses – perhaps a fast prime such as a 50mm f/1.8 – can be relatively inexpensive, while memory cards used in DSLRs (usually SD cards) Including accessories are also less. -Cost. On the other hand, mirrorless cameras and accessories, both new and secondhand, can be more expensive.

2. They’re a solid choice for first-time photographers

Mirrorless cameras are generally better equipped than DSLRs for photos And Video, but if photography is your sole endeavor – which is true for the vast majority of creatives and camera novices – then a DSLR will do everything you need. Even traditionalist pro landscape photographers who don’t need the latest autofocus performance may prefer one of the best DSLRs over mirrorless.

I’ve noticed less difference in image quality between a DSLR lens and a mirrorless counterpart when the aperture is stopped down to its fastest setting – typically midway between f/5.6 to f/11 – as opposed to shooting with the aperture wide open. , this is where image quality can degrade further with a DSLR. I’m often asked “What first camera would you recommend?” – And all things considered I’m inclined to say DSLR.

3. DSLR looks good

Unlike the best camera phones, DSLRs are designed for a single purpose – great handling for taking photos. DSLRs don’t try to be small or fit in a pocket. The traditional DSLR design feels great in the hand, with generous grip and key controls at your fingertips. A lot of the latest mirrorless cameras, such as the Nikon Z8, Sony A7 IV and Canon EOS R6 II, take the DSLR form factor, even though technically they don’t need to, given that they don’t use optical viewfinders. It seems that for many people, the way DSLRs handle was already good enough.

4. Old-fashioned viewfinder in a digital world

There is something about the optical viewfinder used in DSLRs that is attractive – as opposed to the digital EVFs used in mirrorless. Like most pro DSLRs, my faithful Nikon D800 has a surprisingly large and bright optical viewfinder. It doesn’t show me exposures in real time like my Z6 II, but – and maybe it’s just me – it feels great to remove another digital display from my life, especially when I’m creating. You still get the perfect view for the composition – even the OVFs used in entry-level DSLRs will display about 95% of the frame – without a digital display.

5. Secondhand lens

Both DSLRs and mirrorless have interchangeable lens systems, and to get the most out of these cameras, you’ll want to build up a collection of lenses over time. In 2023, there’s less talk of there being a bigger choice of DSLR lenses than mirrorless – many mirrorless systems now boast expansive lens lineups, with special mention to Sony, Fujifilm and Micro Four Thirds, while Nikon and Canon are also pushing hard. are doing. Adding new mirrorless lenses.

The argument in favor of DSLRs compared to mirrorless here is the price of the lenses, with plenty of secondhand DSLR lenses available at bargain prices for Canon, Nikon and Pentax cameras. Check out the best secondhand retailers – we recommend bhphoto , Adorama And Say While for American readers jessops , London Camera Exchange , MPB and park cameras These are all good options for UK-based photographers.

