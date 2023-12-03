December 3, 2023
If capitalism is 'natural', why was so much force used to create it?


December 3, 2023 By Pete Dolack

Image by Étienne Girardet.

If capitalism is such a natural outcome of human nature, why were systematic violence and draconian laws necessary to establish it? And if greed is the primary motivation for humans, then how could most of human existence have been lived in hunter-gatherer societies in which cooperation was the most valued behavior?

Cheerleaders of capitalism – who argue endlessly that greed is not only good but the dominant human motivation – ignore the origins of the system, either to imply that it has always been with us or that it is a “natural” part of evolution. the result is. , Interestingly, critics of capitalism are more interested in the origins of the system than in its catalysts. Perhaps the bloody history of how capitalism gradually replaced feudalism in northwestern Europe, and then spread through slavery, conquest, colonialism, and regular onslaughts of brute force, paints a less attractive picture. . It is not without reason that Marx wrote, “If money…’comes into the world with a congenital blood-spot on one cheek,’ capital comes from head to toe, from every pore, dripping with blood and filth ”

Log in here or subscribe here to read this article.

If you’re logged in but can’t read CP+ articles, check your access status here

To read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Read back issues of over 400 magazines and newsletters Here

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. donate Now

Support our growing membership area and enjoy access to all membership content. subscribe

Source: www.counterpunch.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) investors are losing 30% if they invested five years ago

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) investors are losing 30% if they invested five years ago

December 3, 2023
How 'forced financing' makes some car dealerships more money

How ‘forced financing’ makes some car dealerships more money

December 3, 2023

You may have missed

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) investors are losing 30% if they invested five years ago

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) investors are losing 30% if they invested five years ago

December 3, 2023
How 'forced financing' makes some car dealerships more money

How ‘forced financing’ makes some car dealerships more money

December 3, 2023
Exclusive-Top Development Banks at COP28 Pledge to Fight Climate Change and Make Peace on Fossil Fuels – Document

Exclusive-Top Development Banks at COP28 Pledge to Fight Climate Change and Make Peace on Fossil Fuels – Document

December 3, 2023
What is your idea of ​​a top cryptocurrency? XRP, PEPE, NUGX and RNDR are used

What is your idea of ​​a top cryptocurrency? XRP, PEPE, NUGX and RNDR are used

December 3, 2023

Harnessing Israel’s entrepreneurial and innovative strengths to overcome the crisis

December 3, 2023
You can’t eliminate stretch marks. But here’s how to avoid them

You can’t eliminate stretch marks. But here’s how to avoid them

December 3, 2023